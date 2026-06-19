LG OLED evo AI G6: The Next-Generation OLED TV That Hollywood Professionals Trust

What Do Filmmakers Consider the Most Important Element on TV Screens?

Joshua Pines: The most important element is shadow detail. Every colorist and cinematographer points to the screen and says, “Look at that black.” For professionals in the field, it is the gradation expressed through true blacks and the preservation of shadow detail without artifacts that matters most.

How Do You Think That Aspect Has Been Improved in the G6?

Pines: Internal video processing has been upgraded from a 10-bit to a 12-bit pipeline. In works like “The Revenant,” which feature vast landscapes and subtle gradations in the sky, even the slightest banding is immediately noticeable to cinematographers. The G6 I tested today showed no banding or noise. For filmmakers like me, this is truly significant.

What Role Does Black Play on a Show Like “The Pitt,” Which Was Shot Primarily on Bright Sets?

Tony D’Amore: “The Pitt” is shot under such strong ceiling lighting that, if the blacks aren’t firmly anchored, bright scenes, especially in the trauma care areas, start to wash out. The α 11 AI Processor Gen3 holds the image together with greater stability than ever before. The same applies to “Fargo.” The contrast between bright snowfields and deep shadows has always pushed displays to their limits, but on the G6, viewers can finally see the deep, rich blacks that the filmmakers originally intended.

How Does Increased Screen Brightness Affect Your Work?

D’Amore: The brighter the TV, the wider the dynamic range becomes, and colors that were previously invisible come to life. The peak brightness achieved by the G6 reveals both the subtlest shadows and the brightest highlights simultaneously. Usually, you have to compromise on one or the other, but with this TV, I ended up making the fewest compromises I’ve ever experienced during color grading.

How Has the Alpha 11 AI Processor Changed Color Grading?

D’Amore: In the past, I had to deliberately lower the saturation to prevent banding in deep colors. Now, I feel confident that I can push the colors even further. Highlight details are more vivid and color bleeding is minimized. The saturation and richness of the images viewed through the α 11 AI processor were the best I’ve ever seen.

Do You Think the Audience’s Viewing Environment Also Affects Shooting Decisions?

Johanna Coelho: When I frame a shot, I think all the time about how the audience is going to experience it in the environment they’re watching. I think it’s extremely important, because what we put on screen has so many details on the contrast and tone. “The Pitt” was filmed on a set with a lot of lighting and when I checked the footage on the on-set monitor, that light sometimes distracted me. I wanted viewers watching in a similar environment to be able to immerse themselves without being distracted.