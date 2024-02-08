LG’s Holistic Approach to Sustainability at CES 2024

Recognizing the imperative for change, LG is actively committed to forging a sustainable future, taking concrete steps to minimize carbon emissions associated with its participation in such events. At this year’s CES, the world-renowned consumer electronics and IT exhibition, LG implemented measures to reduce its environmental footprint. A noteworthy move was the decision to transport products and materials from Korea to Las Vegas via sea transportation, amounting to 61 tons out of a total of 138 tons. Excluding newly released products transported by air due to security concerns, this transition to sea transportation stands out for its significantly lower carbon footprint compared to long-distance air transport.

In comparison, the previous year witnessed LG transporting 177 tons of products and materials by air, indicating a substantial year-over-year reduction in carbon emissions. According to the carbon footprint emission factor provided by Korea Environmental Industry & Technology Institute – responsible for overseeing Environmental Product Declarations in Korea – LG’s carbon emissions for this year’s CES are estimated at 821 tons of CO2 equivalent, marking a decrease of over 1,000 tons from the previous year’s 1,857 tons. This translates to a reduction of approximately 40 percent per kilogram during the transportation of products and materials compared to the preceding year.1