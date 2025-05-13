We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG’s Home Ice Solutions for Refrigerators: An Innovation Journey
Back in 1965, LG made history by introducing its very first refrigerator. Since then, the company has built a legacy of home appliance innovation and become a trusted global brand that has continuously redefined what a refrigerator can be and do. One standout example of this evolution? LG’s ongoing advancements in home ice solutions.
Early Innovations in Ice & Water: Breaking New Ground
In 2006, LG took refrigerator convenience to a whole new level with the launch of the world’s first French Door refrigerator featuring an in-door ice maker. By moving the ice maker to the door, LG entirely eliminated the need to open the freezer compartment, minimizing cold air loss and making it easier than ever to access freshly made ice. With this groundbreaking solution, LG established itself as a powerhouse in the home appliance market, and as an innovator determined to make everyday life better.
Then in 2010 came the Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System. Offering excellent ice-making capabilities and freeing up additional food storage space, it became one of LG’s signature technologies – one that elevated customer convenience while simultaneously raising the industry bar for refrigerator design.
Taking Ice Quality to the Next Level
Next up, LG started reimagining what ice could be. In 2019, the company unveiled Craft Ice™, an innovative built-in ice maker capable of producing large, slow-melting1 spheres of ice. Ideal for cocktails, iced coffee or any drink that deserves a stylish finish, Craft Ice brought a new level of sophistication and sensory appeal to the home beverage experience.
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020 and hygiene became a top priority for consumers worldwide, LG responded by releasing refrigerators equipped with UVnano™ technology. Leveraging the power of ultraviolet light, and operating automatically at regular intervals, UVnano reduces 99.99 percent of bacteria on the refrigerator’s water dispenser nozzle, helping ensure a clean and safe drinking experience.2 At the same time, LG’s use of NSF-certified water filters provided added assurance that the water used for both drinking and ice-making met the high standards for cleanliness. By addressing the importance of hygiene, LG helped further strengthen consumer trust in its market-leading refrigerators.
Smaller, Smarter and Even More Thoughtful
In 2023, LG introduced Mini Cubed Ice in the U.S. market – a new feature that produces tiny ice cubes ideal for quickly chilling drinks like sodas or cocktails. As well as demonstrating LG’s technology and design prowess, Mini Cubed Ice illustrates the human-centeredness and attention to detail that the company brings to all of its lifestyle solutions.
For a smarter, more convenient ice-management experience, LG refrigerators equipped with the ThinQ™ platform allow users to monitor their ice inventory and activate the Ice Plus feature to speed up ice production whenever needed.3 It’s a seamless blend of smart tech and everyday utility.
Looking ahead, LG plans to unveil new concepts in ice solutions by the end of this year. These upcoming technologies promise to push existing boundaries and provide even greater precision, efficiency and ease; enriching customers’ daily lives as only LG innovations can.
The Innovation Journey Continues
From the world’s first in-door ice maker to the upcoming new ice solution, LG has continually evolved its home ice solutions to reflect changing lifestyles and rising expectations. What began as a simple way to make ice more accessible has grown into a portfolio of features that prioritize convenience, style, hygiene and customization.
Thanks to LG, ice isn’t just ice anymore – it’s personal, purposeful and refreshingly innovative. And this journey is far from over.
Stay tuned to LG Newsroom as LG continues to reshape what’s possible in the kitchen – and beyond.
# # #
1 According to LG’s internal testing, Craft Ice™ melts more slowly than ice cubes of the same weight (approximately 69 grams), based on a comparison conducted at a room temperature of 25 degrees Celsius using 121 milliliters of cold water at approximately 9.5 degrees Celsius. The actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions.
2 According to tests conducted by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods, the UVnano (function name: Self Care) feature reduced the presence of E. coli, S. aureus, and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after 10-minute exposure to the product’s UV LED each hour for 24 hours under UV LED assembly conditions. UVnano, a compound word combining UV (ultraviolet) and nanometer (a unit of length), refers to the technology used in this process. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions, nor does it guarantee that the filtered water is free from contaminants such as microbiological particles.
3 To use ThinQ features, users need to install the LG ThinQ app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android 9.0 or higher, iOS 16.0 or higher smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. LG ThinQ™ functions may vary depending on the product and country.