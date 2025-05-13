LG’s Home Ice Solutions for Refrigerators: An Innovation Journey

Smaller, Smarter and Even More Thoughtful

In 2023, LG introduced Mini Cubed Ice in the U.S. market – a new feature that produces tiny ice cubes ideal for quickly chilling drinks like sodas or cocktails. As well as demonstrating LG’s technology and design prowess, Mini Cubed Ice illustrates the human-centeredness and attention to detail that the company brings to all of its lifestyle solutions.

For a smarter, more convenient ice-management experience, LG refrigerators equipped with the ThinQ™ platform allow users to monitor their ice inventory and activate the Ice Plus feature to speed up ice production whenever needed.3 It’s a seamless blend of smart tech and everyday utility.

Looking ahead, LG plans to unveil new concepts in ice solutions by the end of this year. These upcoming technologies promise to push existing boundaries and provide even greater precision, efficiency and ease; enriching customers’ daily lives as only LG innovations can.

The Innovation Journey Continues

From the world’s first in-door ice maker to the upcoming new ice solution, LG has continually evolved its home ice solutions to reflect changing lifestyles and rising expectations. What began as a simple way to make ice more accessible has grown into a portfolio of features that prioritize convenience, style, hygiene and customization.

Thanks to LG, ice isn’t just ice anymore – it’s personal, purposeful and refreshingly innovative. And this journey is far from over.