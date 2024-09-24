LG’s Iconic Design Legacy Shines as CineBeam Q Claims Global Design Awards

Portable projectors are quickly becoming essential home entertainment devices, offering a compelling blend of performance and practicality to content lovers who want to take their screen on the go. While great projectors are compact and portable, the best ones also feature iconic designs that enrich the viewing experience without sacrificing immersion or image quality.

Amidst this growing trend, one product stands out by combining form and function. LG CineBeam Q projector (HU710PB) recently received a Red Dot Design Award and Silver Award from the International Design Excellence Award (IDEA) for its outstanding design. Two of the three most prestigious global accolades, these victories prove the projector’s exceptional design and practical functionality, especially its standout aesthetic appeal in the modern living environment as noted by the Red Dot Design Award jury.

The unique, extremely portable LG CineBeam Q projector’s design is both compact and refined. The CineBeam Q features a sophisticated and sleek metallic look that seamlessly blends into any space as a chic interior design accessory. This advanced projector has a 360-degree rotatable handle that lets users carry it indoors or outdoors, like on a camping trip or in the backyard, with ease, allowing them to enjoy high-resolution 4K content everywhere they go.* This handle also functions as a stand, making it easy to place in various settings.