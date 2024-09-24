We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG’s Iconic Design Legacy Shines as CineBeam Q Claims Global Design Awards
Portable projectors are quickly becoming essential home entertainment devices, offering a compelling blend of performance and practicality to content lovers who want to take their screen on the go. While great projectors are compact and portable, the best ones also feature iconic designs that enrich the viewing experience without sacrificing immersion or image quality.
Amidst this growing trend, one product stands out by combining form and function. LG CineBeam Q projector (HU710PB) recently received a Red Dot Design Award and Silver Award from the International Design Excellence Award (IDEA) for its outstanding design. Two of the three most prestigious global accolades, these victories prove the projector’s exceptional design and practical functionality, especially its standout aesthetic appeal in the modern living environment as noted by the Red Dot Design Award jury.
The unique, extremely portable LG CineBeam Q projector’s design is both compact and refined. The CineBeam Q features a sophisticated and sleek metallic look that seamlessly blends into any space as a chic interior design accessory. This advanced projector has a 360-degree rotatable handle that lets users carry it indoors or outdoors, like on a camping trip or in the backyard, with ease, allowing them to enjoy high-resolution 4K content everywhere they go.* This handle also functions as a stand, making it easy to place in various settings.
No stranger to global design awards, LG’s projectors have won various international accolades over the years, many for its flagship LG CineBeam and LG ProBeam models. The LG CineBeam HU80K received the Best of the Best accolade at the Red Dot Design Awards in 2018, the same year it won an iF Design Award and ranked on Good Design Awards’ Best 100, a reputable list that honors artistic brilliance alongside exceptional usability. In the following year, the LG CineBeam HU85L was nominated for a Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award for its minimalist form factor which harmonizes with all kinds of stylish interiors. Additionally, HF80J and HF85J received the Red Dot Design Award and the iF Design Award in 2017.
This design history extends far beyond the CineBeam models. For example, the LG ProBeam BU50NST business projector claimed a Red Dot Design Award and Good Design Award in 2020 for its practical design that blends naturally into office spaces. The LG ProBeam shows that business projectors used in meeting rooms and commercial venues can be aesthetically pleasing too.
While stylish, compact projectors are gaining popularity, some users are concerned that these designs may compromise functionality. Fortunately for them, LG’s latest projectors offer the best of both worlds, with advanced functions that elevate the user experience complemented by the most sleek and stylish designs. That’s why LG CineBeam Q was named the “Top Choice 2024” by AVS Forum, a world-renowned tech review and discussion community specializing in home theater and AV devices. Their review highlights its crisp images, vibrant color reproduction, high-quality design and robust functionality.
LG CineBeam and ProBeam projector models continue to challenge conventional design through a strategy that champions innovation above all else. Stay tuned to @lg_tech.life for the latest updates on the company’s most advanced projectors to date.
* The projector requires an external power source through a power cord or external battery, as it does not feature a built-in battery.