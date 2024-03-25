LG’s Versatile Household Helper Brings the ‘Zero Labor Home’ a Step Closer

Although small in stature, LG’s Smart Home AI Agent has outsized capabilities. Not only does it act as a hub seamlessly connecting and controlling a wide range of home appliances and Internet of Things (IoT) devices,1 it also independently navigates its way around the house thanks to a clever, two-legged wheel design and a raft of cutting-edge tech. Built-in cameras, microphones and various sensors enable LG’s little AI Agent to collect a variety of data from the surrounding environment, which it then leverages to effectively monitor and manage the home.

Captured through multi-modal sensing, the collected data is processed and analyzed by the LG home appliance AI platform. This makes it possible for the Smart Home AI Agent to comprehend users’ intentions such as voices and facial expressions, understand its surroundings and recommend specific courses of action (such as activating or changing the settings of a particular connected appliance or device) to create greater ease, simplicity and comfort from the burden of housework.