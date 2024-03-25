We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG’s Versatile Household Helper Brings the ‘Zero Labor Home’ a Step Closer
Advanced technologies are making life smarter and more convenient. At home, our living spaces have been upgraded through an ever-expanding ecosystem of connected appliances, devices and technologies. However, despite the time-saving benefits of these impressive innovations, the daily chores we love to avoid haven’t gone away just quite yet. Dedicated to realizing the Zero Labor Home, LG recently brought ‘the complete liberation from housework’ a step closer with the introduction of its groundbreaking household companion, the LG Smart Home AI Agent.
Although small in stature, LG’s Smart Home AI Agent has outsized capabilities. Not only does it act as a hub seamlessly connecting and controlling a wide range of home appliances and Internet of Things (IoT) devices,1 it also independently navigates its way around the house thanks to a clever, two-legged wheel design and a raft of cutting-edge tech. Built-in cameras, microphones and various sensors enable LG’s little AI Agent to collect a variety of data from the surrounding environment, which it then leverages to effectively monitor and manage the home.
Captured through multi-modal sensing, the collected data is processed and analyzed by the LG home appliance AI platform. This makes it possible for the Smart Home AI Agent to comprehend users’ intentions such as voices and facial expressions, understand its surroundings and recommend specific courses of action (such as activating or changing the settings of a particular connected appliance or device) to create greater ease, simplicity and comfort from the burden of housework.
At KBIS 2024 in Las Vegas this February, LG’s versatile Smart Home AI Agent highlighted the progress the company is making toward achieving the Zero Labor Home. Beyond its many abilities as a butler, assistant and companion, the diminutive robot is also quite the dancer. Before an enthralled audience, a group of perfectly-in-sync Smart Home AI Agents showed off their skills on the dancefloor with an endearing and entertaining choreographed routine.
Live demonstrations and short videos focusing on real-life usage scenarios at LG’s booth revealed how the AI Agent can help at home, from answering user’s questions, to greeting visitors at the door, to delivering useful notifications from connected appliances and other smart home devices.
In the booth’s Laundry section, the robot assumed the duties of a personal butler, offering up useful information, such as when the washing has finished, and helpful suggestions, like the best way to care for one’s laundry. The Kitchen section introduced the AI Agent as a convenient mobile hub and home assistant, seamlessly connecting with LG’s advanced kitchen appliances and presenting delicious recipes based on available ingredients. Inside the Living section, the Agent showed how it can be a valuable companion, notifying users when a visitor has arrived, inspecting each room as an indoor security officer, and even turning off the smart lightings when everyone has gone to bed.
Through LG’s collaboration with Microsoft, the Smart Home AI Agent integrates both the Azure AI Speech Service, which is based on voice recognition and voice synthesis technology, and the Azure OpenAI Service. Microsoft’s advanced Azure AI solutions help to ensure accurate voice recognition and give the robot its aptitude for comprehending nuanced commands, even in noisy environments like the Las Vegas Convention Center – the venue for KBIS 2024.
What’s more, the AI Agent’s Large Language Model (LLM)-based generative AI conversation service enables a more sophisticated level of robot-human interaction. Users can enjoy having natural, two-way conversations on various topics and conveniently control their home appliances with casually-spoken voice commands. Additionally, utilizing voice and facial recognition technology, LG’s intelligent, little home agent can distinguish between different users. To show its own ‘personality’ and ‘emotions,’ the robot changes the expressions on its face display, and can also convey its reaction to events and user interactions through movements generated by its articulated leg joints.
With ThinQ integration and the expansion of its open platform ecosystem, LG aims to accelerate both the adoption of the Smart Home AI Agent and the realization of its goal to liberate customers from the burden of household chores. Much like ThinQ UP appliances, the AI Agent will be able to receive continuous upgrades via the ThinQ app,2 providing users with an evolving, personalized smart living platform and a smart home solution.
A genuine game-changer, the LG Smart Home AI Agent is set to transform the way we interact with our living spaces, bringing us that much nearer to the realization of the Zero Labor Home.
1 Feature availability may vary depending on region and usage environment.
2 Feature and service availability of ThinQ UP may vary depending on region.