Making a Difference to Beat Plastic Pollution

As a socially responsible corporate citizen, LG is taking active steps to help create a better life for all. To achieve this, the company is committed to practicing a circular economy by continuously expanding the use of recycled materials, which are already used in the production of select newer product models, including LG Styler, LG tiiun mini, refrigerators and dishwashers. This year, the company aims to expand the use of recycled materials to more products, such as the LG Styler ShoeCase, LG Styler ShoeCare and LG OLED evo TV, contributing to the company’s goal to use an accumulated total of 600,000 tons of recycled plastic by 2030.