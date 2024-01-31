We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Meet LG’s Digital Signage Solutions for Corporate Spaces at ISE 2024
At ISE 2024, LG is unveiling a range of cutting-edge display solutions tailored for corporate environments. The showcase includes advanced, highly versatile products ideal for use in spaces such as meeting rooms, in-house XR studios, corporate rooms and control rooms.
One of the highlights of LG’s exhibition is the LG MAGNIT lineup of Micro LED displays. These displays offer an array of pixel pitch options, ranging from 0.68 to 1.25 millimeters, and come with features dedicated to the installation environments to satisfy the diverse needs of customers from across the corporate world. Standout models include the 136-inch LG MAGNIT All-in-One with 4K resolution – a convenient solution for conference rooms featuring a controller and integrated speaker – and the LG MAGNIT with Detachable Power Supply Unit (PSU), which delivers the security and scale necessary for control rooms. The company is also showing off the specialized Micro LED for in-house virtual production studios, which integrates seamlessly with a host of professional filming equipment.
LG MAGNIT All-in-One for Boardrooms
With a standard size of 136 inches, and available in 4K or 2K resolution, the outstanding LG MAGNIT All-in-One (model LAAA007 or LAAA015) is suitable for use in boardrooms, executive rooms and meeting rooms. The display offers exceptional viewing experiences through outstanding LG Micro LED technology and user convenience thanks to its standardized 16:9 aspect ratio screen and a built-in speaker and controller, while LG’s pre-assembled LED display modules (LDM) help streamline the installation process. The first LG all-in-one LED lineup to feature 4K resolution, the LAAA007 provides ultra-sharp images and crystal-clear text to deliver content clearly and effectively.
Designed with adaptability and ease-of-use in mind, the LG MAGNIT All-in-One has controls and ports – including power, HDMI and USB – conveniently located on the lower screen bezel. This makes it simple to adjust sound and picture settings, and connect to different devices during meetings or presentations. The display also offers Picture in Picture (PIP) and Picture by Picture (PBP) modes, allowing users to present multiple materials simultaneously on its large screen.
LG MAGNIT for Virtual Production
More corporations are now establishing their own virtual production studios, a move that enables them to produce a wide variety of communications content – such as intra-company broadcasts, commercials and CEO presentation films – in house. LG has responded to this trend with the introduction of its Micro LED solutions for virtual production – represented at ISE 2024 by model LBAG015 – which provide seamless integration with cameras, lighting and other filming equipment, and deliver a smooth video-recording process with its high refresh rate (7,680Hz) and high frame rate (23.98 to 120Hz).
The Micro LED for virtual production can be powered by the cutting-edge LED processing platform HELIOS from Megapixel, which enhances the user interface and user experience with features offered by HELIOS such as real-time mapping and color calibration, multi-user control, and precise color control. The structure of LG’s Micro LED solution is engineered to minimize color distortion, preserving image accuracy across a wide viewing angle – a feature that makes the advanced display particularly well-suited for large-screen configurations.
LG MAGNIT displays are designed with the safety of users and the installation environment in mind. LG MAGNIT series has undergone testing, encompassing the surface spread of flame, color consistency from various viewing angles, and electromagnetic compatibility.*
LG MAGNIT With Detachable PSU for Control Rooms
The LG MAGNIT with detachable PSU (model LSAQ009) is an impressive 163-inch display designed primarily for situation rooms and control rooms in government offices and corporate HQs. It is also an excellent choice for small to medium-sized enterprises that prioritize reliability.
The detachable-PSU design of the LG MAGNIT enables swift and efficient management. In the event of a power supply failure, it can be promptly addressed by simply replacing the PSU, without having to access the rear of the display. In addition to this streamlined design, the LG MAGNIT delivers stunning picture quality. With LG’s Micro LED technology, it produces vivid, high-contrast and highly detailed images with colors that remain true from a wide range of viewing angles.
A company that believes in the value of collaboration, LG is partnering with leading innovators from various sectors to develop a range of customized solutions catering to the specific needs of corporate customers. These collaborative efforts extend to audio and video equipment for conference rooms and other corporate spaces, while LG’s partners include conference solution providers, eavesdropping detection solution provider, studio filming specialists and interior design companies. With its active collaboration strategy, LG is continually broadening its scope of expertise and expanding its lineup of solutions.
In addition to MAGNIT displays for corporate use, LG’s ISE 2024 showcase includes the 171-inch 21:9 LED All-in-One, a 105-inch 21:9 LCD screen optimized for video conferencing platforms. With their 21:9 ratio, these displays are ideal for displaying content and participants’ information during conferences, offering a wide field of view and ample screen space for a seamless conference experience.
The company’s attention-grabbing displays combine outstanding technology and sleek designs, and highlight LG’s sincere and ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that satisfy the needs of diverse businesses.
* LG MAGNIT has been validated to meet the ‘surface spread of flame’ classification (BS476 Part 7 Class 1), electromagnetic compatibility (EMC Class B), and for providing color consistency over a viewing angle tested by TÜV Rheinland. Certifications may vary by model.