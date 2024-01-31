Meet LG’s Digital Signage Solutions for Corporate Spaces at ISE 2024

At ISE 2024, LG is unveiling a range of cutting-edge display solutions tailored for corporate environments. The showcase includes advanced, highly versatile products ideal for use in spaces such as meeting rooms, in-house XR studios, corporate rooms and control rooms.

One of the highlights of LG’s exhibition is the LG MAGNIT lineup of Micro LED displays. These displays offer an array of pixel pitch options, ranging from 0.68 to 1.25 millimeters, and come with features dedicated to the installation environments to satisfy the diverse needs of customers from across the corporate world. Standout models include the 136-inch LG MAGNIT All-in-One with 4K resolution – a convenient solution for conference rooms featuring a controller and integrated speaker – and the LG MAGNIT with Detachable Power Supply Unit (PSU), which delivers the security and scale necessary for control rooms. The company is also showing off the specialized Micro LED for in-house virtual production studios, which integrates seamlessly with a host of professional filming equipment.