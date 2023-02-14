[Mobility Inside] How Infotainment Brightens Up Your Driving Experience

In-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system combines the words ‘information’ (navigation, speedometer, etc.) and ‘entertainment’ (movies, music, games and social media). The best IVI systems introduce fun and interesting ways to enhance the driving experience that go way beyond notifications.

Considering that the user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) are primary contact points between the product and customer, their ease of use, speed and intuitiveness are more important than ever. With this in mind, LG Electronics is developing infotainment technology that brings new value to drivers and passengers.