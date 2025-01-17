Music Beyond Listening: LG xboom by will.i.am Elevates the Audio Journey

At CES 2025, LG and will.i.am shared a deeper insight into their joint vision for the LG xboom by will.i.am, revealing the very first products to feature in this highly-anticipated series. With will.i.am as its “Experiential Architect,” LG aims to establish xboom as a culture-driven brand redefining listening experiences in the most diverse and inventive ways.

LG and will.i.am’s close collaboration saw him actively define the sound performance, visual design and branding of the rejuvenated LG xboom brand. His influence stems not only from his musical prowess but also from his aesthetic sensibilities and storytelling ability that resonate with global audiences. The collaboration aims to enhance every aspect of the customer journey – from the first touch to the joy of experiencing music and content – inspiring a lasting love for the xboom brand.