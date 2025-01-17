We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Music Beyond Listening: LG xboom by will.i.am Elevates the Audio Journey
Audio is no longer just something you listen to – it’s something you feel, interact with and experience in transformative ways. To push these boundaries further, LG and multi-platinum musician and tech entrepreneur will.i.am have joined forces to introduce LG xboom by will.i.am, a new audio product lineup enhanced with AI technologies, well-balanced sound, versatile designs and exceptional lighting and interaction features.
At CES 2025, LG and will.i.am shared a deeper insight into their joint vision for the LG xboom by will.i.am, revealing the very first products to feature in this highly-anticipated series. With will.i.am as its “Experiential Architect,” LG aims to establish xboom as a culture-driven brand redefining listening experiences in the most diverse and inventive ways.
LG and will.i.am’s close collaboration saw him actively define the sound performance, visual design and branding of the rejuvenated LG xboom brand. His influence stems not only from his musical prowess but also from his aesthetic sensibilities and storytelling ability that resonate with global audiences. The collaboration aims to enhance every aspect of the customer journey – from the first touch to the joy of experiencing music and content – inspiring a lasting love for the xboom brand.
During the LG World Premiere press conference at CES 2025, will.i.am took the stage to outline the endless potential of the LG xboom by will.i.am collaboration, showcasing how the latest audio products bring cutting-edge tech and creative visions together. “Our goal with the new xboom series was never about duplicating what already existed,” he said. “It’s about reimagining what a speaker is supposed to be… it’s about finding your inspiration.”
Every audio solution in the LG xboom by will.i.am lineup has been professionally tuned by the multiple Grammy Award-winning artist to establish xboom’s signature sound – an expertly balanced audio profile with warmer tones. The playfully compact designs embody will.i.am’s creative artistry, drawn from his life-long experience in pop culture. Leveraging his understanding of what people love as well as his expertise in developing technologies for creatives, will.i.am played a pivotal role in developing the LG xboom brand.
The LG xboom by will.i.am series introduces the Bounce, Grab and Stage 301, all powered by AI to elevate the listening experience. These advanced speakers analyze music in real time, dynamically adjusting sound to highlight key elements like melody, rhythm and vocals. AI Lighting creates a vibrant atmosphere by syncing speaker lights to the beat of the music, while AI Calibration lets the speakers adapt to their surroundings instantaneously for rich sounds in various spaces. For the first time, LG’s xboom speakers feature a dedicated button for seamless connection to RAiDiO.FYI, a radio platform created by will.i.am offering personalized content curated by an AI Radio Host.
The Bounce’s up-bouncing passive radiators pulse with the beat, adding a dynamic visual element to the audio experience. Its adjustable strap ensures versatility, allowing it to be effortlessly held, hung or placed on any surface, harmonizing with any environment or occasion.
Engineered to be the ultimate portable speaker, the Grab combines powerful sound with a compact, travel-friendly design. Its slim, one-handed design makes it ideal for on-the-go use, while dual passive radiators on each side deliver rich bass and lively sound, filling spaces effortlessly despite its small size.
The xboom Stage 301 transforms any space into a stage with its 6.5-inch woofer and dual 2.5-inch midrange drivers. Perfect for large rooms or parties, this speaker features a built-in handle for easy carrying and a clever wedge design for flexible placement – whether flat on its base, tilted back or mounted on a tripod.
The lineup also includes LG’s latest earbuds, the xboom Buds. These advanced earbuds not only produce well-balanced sound and rich bass, but also feature an effective Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and lightweight grapheme drivers. Designed for both comfort and stability, these new LG earbuds feature ergonomic ear tips that adapt to different ear shapes, while a unique ear hook design provides a secure fit for active lifestyles.
CES 2025 served as the debut stage for the 2025 LG xboom by will.i.am lineup. Starting with the LG press conference on January 6, LG xboom and will.i.am maintained a strong presence throughout the event. From hosting special events like the RAiDiOboom party at LIV Nightclub in Las Vegas to engaging attendees at the xboom booth, every moment celebrated this dynamic partnership.
LG and will.i.am are committed to continuing their dynamic collaboration with the xboom by will.i.am range, striving to elevate every aspect of the listening experience. Stay tuned to LG Newsroom for the latest news and updates.
