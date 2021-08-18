Navigating the Future of Connected Living

No Need For An Advanced Degree

Contrary to what many might think, less tech-savvy users are actually more satisfied with their smart homes with twice as many users between the ages of 50 and 54 (60 percent) responding that they were “very satisfied” compared to participants in the 25-29 age group. Satisfaction was higher for older homeowners as they spend more time at home with their families compared to other age groups, affording them more time to fully enjoy the benefits of their smart homes. The fact that smart homes provide adaptable, easy-to-use solutions was an added plus. Smart homes can be enjoyed by everyone regardless of tech fluency or age and they can play an important role in narrowing the digital divide.