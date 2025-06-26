Not Enough Minerals? LG Home Appliance Solution Has You Covered!

One of the standout results from this journey has been our work with advanced glass-based materials. Thanks to years of R&D, we’ve built up some pretty impressive Optical and Display Glass Technologies.

Glass might seem simple, but it’s got some amazing properties: it’s made from natural ingredients, it’s highly resistant to heat and chemicals, and it doesn’t react much with other substances. That means we can combine it in lots of ways to create all kinds of useful materials. LG has been tapping into that potential, building out its capabilities through a dedicated Advanced Materials business focused on functional glass.

This new business is growing fast as a key B2B pillar within LG’s Home Appliance Solution Company. We’ve been investing significantly in R&D and production – and the results are speaking for themselves. To date, LG has applied over 420 patents related to glass powder and has even set up a production plant in Changwon, South Korea, capable of producing 4,500 tons annually.

One of our standout innovations? Mineral Wash – a water-soluble, alkaline mineral glass powder. When added to water, it releases mineral ions that break down contaminants like oils, fats and proteins in fabrics. It even helps shrink water molecules, making it easier for them to get between the fabric and stains. That means enhanced cleaning power, less need for chemical surfactants and a more eco-conscious laundry experience.