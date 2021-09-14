Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

[On the Job] 6G: Hype or Hope?

Beyond News 14/09/2021

Share this content

A city skyline at night with buildings connected with blue light to depict telecommunication technology.

In this segment of On the Job, we take a look at the development of 6G technology, its challenges and its promises.

 

Estimated to be 50 times faster than 5G, 6G is expected to transform the communication spectrum. But isn’t this what the industry predicted for 5G? How much of this is true and how much of this is just wishful? With the help of someone in the know, let’s take a look at what 6G promises for the future.

The 100m distance between the Fraunhofer Heinrich-Hertz-Institute and the Berlin Institute of Technology shown from above.

Recently, LG announced a breakthrough in 6th generation mobile telecommunication development by successfully demonstrating the transmission and reception of wireless 6G THz data over 100 meters in an outdoor setting. 6G uses terahertz frequencies which refer to the spectrum between 0.1 to 10 THz electromagnetic wave with wavelengths of 30 to 3000 micrometers. THz signals are very sensitive to shadows which significantly impact coverage. Furthermore, lower frequency terahertz experiences larger free space fading. While only a test, the LG demonstration was a meaningful achievement and milestone in the evolution of 6G.

A photo of Lee Ki-dong, principal research engineer at LG Electronics, in his office.

According to Dr. Lee Ki-dong, principal research engineer at LG Electronics, 6G technology will play a key role for promising future industries including autonomous vehicles, AI robots and virtual and augmented reality-based technologies. As a leader in 6G development, Dr. Lee has more than two decades of experience in the research and standardization of wireless communication systems and is an expert in C-V2X (Cellular Vehicle to Everything), a key technology for autonomous vehicles and service robots that connect to networks. Earlier this year, Dr. Lee was elected chairperson of the Applications Working Group of the Next G Alliance, an initiative of the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) to advance the development and standardization of 6G.

A road full of cars using sensor technology.

LG is in a unique position to establish global leadership in 6G, with a world-class portfolio and experience in 5G, where it ranked second globally as of June with more than 4,000 5G standard essential patents, according to German patent research firm IPlytics. For LG, 6G is a key component of its focus on mobility, autonomous vehicles and cloud-based service robots. A pioneer in C-V2X innovations, LG has been an industry leader in the fast-growing telematics market for nearly a decade and is leading the way in establishing global standards for this technology.

A scientist working with the help of LG CLOi ServeBot in the lab.

Dr. Lee envisions a new era of fully autonomous ground and aerial vehicles at the end of this decade, potentially paving the way for wider commercialization of AI service robots as a solution to the imbalance of resource allocation. Healthcare delivery, for example, is expected to reach a critical point with demand for workers expected to far exceed supply. Remote or local medical robotics service utilizing networked robots could improve the quality of healthcare delivery and help save lives.

A human and a robot shaking hands during the sunset.

With aging populations in many countries, the old-age dependency ratio (OADR) is expected to rise significantly in the next three decades. According to the UN’s World Population Ageing report, OADRs were highest in Europe and North America with 30 persons aged 65 or older per 100 persons aged 20-64 years and projected to reach 49 elderly per 100 under 65 years of age in 2050. In this scenario, service robots can play a key role in our future society that requires more labor resources to support the aging population.

Someone using a futuristic car infotainment system to activate self-driving mode.

“What self-driving cars and remote surgery have in common is the need for connectivity that 5G cannot readily support but which ultra-responsive and extremely low-latency 6G can. But while the technology will be ready, it’s also critically important for governments to be on board as well and that requires the right regulations which is why LG’s involvement in Next G Alliance is so important.”

#2021
Back to List

Related Content

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators
Beyond News

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators

Learn More
Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign
Beyond News

Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign

Learn More
Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens
Beyond News

Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens

Learn More