[On the Job] 6G: Hype or Hope?

In this segment of On the Job, we take a look at the development of 6G technology, its challenges and its promises.

Estimated to be 50 times faster than 5G, 6G is expected to transform the communication spectrum. But isn’t this what the industry predicted for 5G? How much of this is true and how much of this is just wishful? With the help of someone in the know, let’s take a look at what 6G promises for the future.