[On the Job] Breaking Boundaries: Exploring Human-Centered Innovation at LG Labs
In this installment of On the Job, we go inside LG Labs, LG’s marketing platform established to deliver experimental and innovative product and service experiences to its customers. We’re here to learn more about how it brings one-of-a-kind products and service experiences to customers.
As it transforms into a younger and innovative company, LG is fully committed to delivering a consistent supply of groundbreaking products and technologies that appeal to the younger generation. Playing a key role in this shift is LG Labs, a platform established to push the limits of innovation and turn imagination into reality by doing something that doesn’t come natural to most – thinking outside the box.
Since making its world debut at CES 2023, LG Labs has been presenting some of the most experimental and innovative products and services to global customers. Set up to bring a younger and more innovative feel to the LG brand, LG Labs’ purpose is to develop products that resonate with the younger generation, helping it build strong and lasting brand values that will be crucial to sustaining its leadership status into the future.
“If we discover an innovative idea that can provide new, unique experiences to customers, it doesn’t matter if it is low in business priority or small in market size,” explained Kong Dae-won, leader of LG Labs. “Even before launch, LG Labs actively engages with real customers through various channels and considers their honest feedback, providing us more opportunities to bring our potentially game-changing ideas to life.”
(From left to right) Kong Dae-won, leader of LG labs, and Woo Hyung-bihn, specialist at LG Labs
To decide which product to develop, LG Labs brings together experts from LG Global Marketing Group, Design Management Center, CX Center, Quality Management Center and other related departments. The questions every LG Labs expert must ask themself are: Is this something we’ve never tried before? Is it a new concept for the industry? And does it have business potential?
For example, DukeBox, which was unveiled at CES 2024, creates an entirely new product category and unique music experience by combining a vacuum tube motif with Transparent OLED tech. In fact, despite launching only a year ago, LG Labs has already invented several never-before-seen products including DUOBO, Bon Voyage and brid.zzz.
Bon Voyage featured at Wanderlust Korea
“We felt it was important to bring our innovations to customers directly and provide the opportunity to experience our innovative ideas in person,” said Kong Dae-won. “Over the past year, brid.zzz, Bon Voyage and DUOBO were featured in the LG Labs experience zone at offline events in South Korea, including Wanderlust Korea, Isegye Festival and Go Out Camp Festival. As a result, we were able to reach more than 40,000 customers and received invaluable feedback from more than 2,000 visitors.”
This year’s CES LG Labs booth was twice the size of last year’s booth, and the response from visitors was twice the scale as well. DukeBox was a big hit, especially with the big music labels in attendance as it fit seamlessly with their content and music. As a result, LG is currently in talks with a famous label on a potential collaboration that would undoubtedly strike a chord with young music fans.
LG Labs offline experience zone at Isegye Festival in Korea
Beginning last year, LG started focusing on targeting younger customers. This year, it’s taking things a step further by entering their social and online channels to generate more engagement. By leveraging the influence of creators who resonate with the younger demographic, LG plans to adopt an online and offline hybrid marketing strategy to communicate the new and exciting experiences of LG Labs’ products. This includes expanding its experience events overseas.
LG Labs aims to expand the company’s future business portfolio while encouraging both executives and employees to challenge convention by fostering an organizational culture that welcomes and rewards it. There’s much more to come from LG Labs over the coming years, so watch this space for more inventions designed to make life good!
