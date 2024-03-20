[On the Job] Breaking Boundaries: Exploring Human-Centered Innovation at LG Labs

In this installment of On the Job, we go inside LG Labs, LG’s marketing platform established to deliver experimental and innovative product and service experiences to its customers. We’re here to learn more about how it brings one-of-a-kind products and service experiences to customers.

As it transforms into a younger and innovative company, LG is fully committed to delivering a consistent supply of groundbreaking products and technologies that appeal to the younger generation. Playing a key role in this shift is LG Labs, a platform established to push the limits of innovation and turn imagination into reality by doing something that doesn’t come natural to most – thinking outside the box.