[On the Job] Enhancing LG’s Corporate Value Through Investor Relations

Skilled, creative and highly dedicated, LG’s IR Division has garnered recognition for its stellar work and commitment to transparent communications. Recently, the Division was honored with the Financial Services Commission Chairman’s Award (Grand Prize) at the 2024 Korea IR Awards hosted by the Korea Investor Relations Service. This accolade is not their first; they received the Grand Prize in the Corporate category in 2021 and the IR Council Chairman’s Award (Excellence Award) last year. This recognition is particularly meaningful as corporate value enhancement has become a key focus in global capital markets. LG has been acknowledged by capital market authorities and experts from various fields for its ongoing efforts to communicate with the market in a structured and sincere manner.

LG’s IR Division has been actively incorporating Future Vision 2030, the company’s mid- to long-term strategic direction, into investor communications. With this far-reaching vision, LG aims to drive sustainable growth by transitioning to a future-oriented business model while building on the world-class competitiveness and expertise it has developed over decades in core businesses such as home appliances. The IR Division’s consistent and genuine commitment to enhancing both corporate and shareholder value has been widely praised.

Since the Future Vision 2030 announcement last July, the company has bolstered external communications around business performance and direction. At major IR events, such as the general shareholder meeting, corporate presentations for international investors and investor forums, top LG executives – including the CEO and CFO – have engaged directly with the market in an open, transparent manner. Starting this year, LG has elevated its regular earnings conference calls. Previously led by IR and business unit management executives, the calls are now directly managed by the CFO.

Additionally, early this year, LG announced a new three-year dividend policy to improve shareholder value, featuring an increased payout ratio, a minimum annual dividend and semi-annual dividend payouts. In August, LG led Korea’s top 10 conglomerates by pre-announcing a value-up program focused on enhancing enterprise value. Then, on October 22, LG unveiled its “Corporate Value Enhancement Plan,” integrating its Future Vision 2030 with additional shareholder initiatives, including a target return on equity (ROE) of 10 percent or higher by 2027. Future actions under consideration include canceling existing treasury shares, additional share buybacks and potentially adopting quarterly dividends.

“Through these steps, we’re consistently demonstrating a sincere and proactive commitment to both corporate and shareholder value enhancement,” explained Lee.

Corporate value isn’t just about the numbers on financial statements; it also includes intangibles like future growth potential, the company’s image and brand value. “We have the major responsibility of representing LG Electronics and communicating its true corporate value to the market,” noted Kim. “We strive to be a model IR organization – one that embodies professionalism, passion and authenticity.”

* Non-Deal Roadshow (NDR) is an activity where a company’s management meets with investors, analysts and other stakeholders to provide insights into the company’s business strategy, financial performance and future outlook. Unlike a Deal Roadshow (DR), which is focused on promoting a specific securities offering or transaction, NDRs can be seen as an IR activity targeting existing shareholders.