[On the Job] Service Robots Take On New Relevance in Era of Social Distancing

The challenges in developing a service robot for commercialization in diverse environments are vast. For example, to move reliably at high speeds in real-life settings on all types of surfaces while avoiding various obstacles is no easy task. Curbs, for example, might be a minor inconvenience to people but can be quite difficult to overcome for a wheeled robot. Engineers conducted real-world tests with different variables from adjusting tire air pressure to changing thread patterns on the front and rear wheels, among others. Omni-wheels provided the best performance on both indoor and outdoor surfaces, enabling the robot to move both forward and backward as well as side to side.