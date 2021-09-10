Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

[On the Job] Service Robots Take On New Relevance in Era of Social Distancing

Beyond News 10/09/2021

Share this content

In this segment of On the Job, we take a look at the experts behind LG’s robotics team who are working on the next big idea to help make people’s lives and jobs safer and easier.

A photo of Dr. Baek Seung-min posing with LG CLOi robot

Dr. Baek Seung-min

The pandemic has brought a new urgency to finding solutions to handle tasks that normally require human-to-human contact. In fact, the International Federation of Robotics is reporting that sales of autonomous service robots in the logistics sector will increase by 30 percent annually from 2020 to 2023. To accelerate advanced research into service robots and boost LG’s competitiveness in related technologies, LG established the LG Boston Robotics Lab in United States last year.

The LG CLOi ServeBot, GuideBot and ChefBot at work.

LG’s family of CLOi service robots including GuideBot, ServeBot, ChefBot and UV robot are ideal for providing a safer environment through contactless service in public spaces such as shopping malls, restaurants and hotels. Consumers who might normally be hesitant to interact with another human are more comfortable receiving help from a robot that doesn’t breathe.

LG's robotics team posing with the indoor-outdoor delivery robot they recently developed.

When developing robots, one of LG’s key goals is to develop a product that can make life easier for consumers. “Service robots can help humans handle difficult, arduous tasks, freeing up consumers’ time to focus on more valuable tasks that matter and bringing increased convenience and comfort into our lives,” said Dr. Baek Seung-min, head of the Advanced Robotics Lab at LG Electronics.

LG’s four-wheeled indoor-outdoor delivery robot in front of the LG Electronics building.

To respond to the domestic growth of home shopping, LG developed and unveiled an indoor-outdoor service delivery robot at the 18th International Conference on Ubiquitous Robots in Korea. LG’s four-wheeled indoor-outdoor delivery robot boasts enhanced mobility, adapting to various types of terrain by automatically adjusting the distance between its wheels and driving modes for optimal performance, ideal for both indoor and outdoor use.

LG’s four-wheeled indoor-outdoor delivery robot moving up a bump without assistance.

The challenges in developing a service robot for commercialization in diverse environments are vast.  For example, to move reliably at high speeds in real-life settings on all types of surfaces while avoiding various obstacles is no easy task. Curbs, for example, might be a minor inconvenience to people but can be quite difficult to overcome for a wheeled robot. Engineers conducted real-world tests with different variables from adjusting tire air pressure to changing thread patterns on the front and rear wheels, among others. Omni-wheels provided the best performance on both indoor and outdoor surfaces, enabling the robot to move both forward and backward as well as side to side.

LG’s four-wheeled indoor-outdoor delivery robot moving up a steep ramp.

“We expect to test-operate the delivery robot by the end of the year,” said Dr. Baek Seung-min. “When it reaches the stage of commercialization, we expect the robot to open the next chapter of logistics innovation.”

An illustration depicting where we are in the three stages of robot development.

Akin to how computers and automobiles were implemented in industry and commerce before they made their way to consumers, service robots are following a similar path. Already widely found in industries, service robots are now entering the commercial phase. When consumers will be able to purchase a delivery robot of their own is still unknown but if LG has anything to say about it, it won’t be too far away.

#2021
Back to List

Related Content

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators
Beyond News

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators

Learn More
Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign
Beyond News

Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign

Learn More
Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens
Beyond News

Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens

Learn More