One Run, Endless Possibilities: Healthier Living With LG Life’s Good Run

Earlier this year, LG Thailand presented the “Kao Ta Jai 10K Thailand Championship 2024” in the heart of Bangkok to promote better physical health and a stronger sense of community built on exercise. As an official sponsor, LG Thailand inspired the people of Thailand to take joy in exercising by running together in an environment that exudes positive energy.

The event was hosted in collaboration with the Step Challenge Association, Thailand’s Department of Health, Thai Health Promotion Foundation, Athletics Association of Thailand and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to set a new benchmark for international competition events. Attracting over 7,000 participants, “Kao Ta Jai 10K Thailand Championship 2024” garnered significant interest from health-conscious individuals and 500 LG members in Thailand participated in this marathon. The high level of engagement reflects a growing awareness among Thai people about the importance of taking care of one’s health and demonstrates how Life’s Good when the community gathers together to share the joy of exercise.