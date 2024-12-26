We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
One Run, Endless Possibilities: Healthier Living With LG Life’s Good Run
The marathon craze is sweeping the globe, fueled by the simplicity and accessibility of running, which requires little more than a pair of decent running shoes to embark on a journey toward a healthier lifestyle. Fully embracing this trend, LG offices worldwide are hosting “LG Life’s Good Run” events to inspire communities to come together and prioritize their physical health and fitness in fun and engaging ways.
Earlier this year, LG Thailand presented the “Kao Ta Jai 10K Thailand Championship 2024” in the heart of Bangkok to promote better physical health and a stronger sense of community built on exercise. As an official sponsor, LG Thailand inspired the people of Thailand to take joy in exercising by running together in an environment that exudes positive energy.
The event was hosted in collaboration with the Step Challenge Association, Thailand’s Department of Health, Thai Health Promotion Foundation, Athletics Association of Thailand and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to set a new benchmark for international competition events. Attracting over 7,000 participants, “Kao Ta Jai 10K Thailand Championship 2024” garnered significant interest from health-conscious individuals and 500 LG members in Thailand participated in this marathon. The high level of engagement reflects a growing awareness among Thai people about the importance of taking care of one’s health and demonstrates how Life’s Good when the community gathers together to share the joy of exercise.
This marathon craze can be witnessed in all four corners of the globe, including another Southeast Asian country. In a remarkable showcase of community spirit and determination, LG Malaysia recently hosted its first-ever “LG Life’s Good Run” at Anjung Floria, Putrajaya. The event drew more than 3,000 runners, each one embodying the Life’s Good spirit through a shared journey of good health and positive, self-improving challenges.
More than just a race, the LG Life’s Good Run encourages pros and amateurs alike to embark on a journey of self-discovery, where every step brings them closer to the healthier, more fulfilling life they deserve. The children’s category has been introduced so that young runners can take on their greatest personal challenge yet, aiming to foster resilience and determination from an early age.
Prizes were awarded to the top three finishers across six categories: Men’s Open (aged 16–39 years), Men’s Veteran (aged 40 years and above), Men’s (Non-Malaysian) (aged 16 years and above), Women’s Open (aged 16–39 years), Women’s Veteran (aged 40 years and above), and Women’s (Non-Malaysian) (aged 16 years and above). The prizes included some of the company’s best-sellers, including the LG WashTower, 65-inch LG OLED TV and LG InstaView refrigerator.
The event also featured engaging side quests in the carnival area, a hub of excitement and anticipation. Captivating product displays, traditional Korean games and Instagrammable product zones were also set up, delighting runners and their support teams – friends and family – by making the whole experience even more unforgettable.
LG East Africa is also championing healthy lifestyles through a shared passion for running by joining its distribution partner, OPALNET, to aid this year’s “Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon”, Kenya’s premier running event which attracts over 25,000 participants from across the globe every year without fail.
The added benefit of hosting a marathon is the opportunity to raise millions of dollars for several charities. The Nairobi Marathon donates large amounts of its proceeds to deserving initiatives set up to improve the lives of marginalized groups, such as people with disabilities, disadvantaged youth and women. The goal is to promote various educational, employment and community-enriching opportunities that wouldn’t be possible without a significant amount of funding.
The two companies presented KES 1.7 million (USD 13,000) worth of electronics to support the event, including five 65-inch TVs and eight XBOOM speakers to be used along the 42-kilometer-long course. Some products were even given as prizes to the winners.
This generous contribution was part of a wider sponsorship group, with LG and OPALNET joining 40 other sponsors to collectively raise a grand total of KES 173 million (USD 1.3 million), giving the event even greater meaning and influence in the region.
The large-scale marathon also helped consumers better understand the outstanding capabilities of LG products by experiencing their cutting-edge features firsthand. It was equally as beneficial for the local LG employees taking part, as they were able to directly contribute to Kenya’s sports culture and community development.
Finally, with running one of the fastest-growing hobbies in Korea, in large part thanks to the rising number of running clubs, a number of LG employees recently volunteered as pace makers for frame runners with disabilities at the “2024 JTBC Seoul Marathon”, one of the nation’s biggest marathons. The company also demonstrated its ESG vision of Better Life for All by participating in the marathon challenge for people with brain lesions.
With the running trend set to stay, LG’s recent initiatives have focused on strengthening the power of community and spreading the importance of bettering one’s physical and mental well-being.
To discover how other offices are spreading the message of Life’s Good through unique global and local initiatives, visit the LG Newsroom.
Contributed by LG Thailand, LG Malaysia and LG Kenya
# # #