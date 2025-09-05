Opening Doors to Education in Rural Taiwan Through Volunteering and AI Learning

Carrying forward the Life’s Good philosophy, LG Taiwan has expanded its rural education initiatives in partnership with Feng Chia University’s School of Architecture for the second consecutive year.

What began last year in Hualien has now grown into a larger, more heartfelt mission – this time bringing LG Taiwan’s Managing Director Jeong Yeon-kwan and General Manager Peter Lo to the Chin-Ai Music Book Hut in Chudong, joined by a dedicated team of volunteers.