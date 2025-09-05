Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Opening Doors to Education in Rural Taiwan Through Volunteering and AI Learning

Beyond News 05/09/2025

Carrying forward the Life’s Good philosophy, LG Taiwan has expanded its rural education initiatives in partnership with Feng Chia University’s School of Architecture for the second consecutive year. 

 

What began last year in Hualien has now grown into a larger, more heartfelt mission – this time bringing LG Taiwan’s Managing Director Jeong Yeon-kwan and General Manager Peter Lo to the Chin-Ai Music Book Hut in Chudong, joined by a dedicated team of volunteers.

Opening Doors to Education in Rural Taiwan Through Volunteering and AI Learning

Welcomed warmly by Feng Chia University, Mr. Jeong reaffirmed LG’s dedication to bridging the urban-rural divide. He outlined a mission that goes beyond improving educational facilities, one that seeks to empower children of all backgrounds with the skills, confidence and values needed to flourish in the rapidly evolving era of AI. 

Opening Doors to Education in Rural Taiwan Through Volunteering and AI Learning

Built and sustained by the Chin-Ai Music Orchestra, this unique community hub blends music, reading, performance and local market functions to offer underprivileged children of Indigenous families a safe place to learn and grow, an opportunity many of them have never had before. 

 

But it’s not all about music and practical life skills, the orchestra also covers tuition fees, removing financial barriers sochildren can focus entirely on their studies and build resilience, independence and confidence for the future.

Opening Doors to Education in Rural Taiwan Through Volunteering and AI Learning

Working side by side with university students and local youth, LG volunteers spent the day paving walkways, building a pizza oven, enhancing drainage systems and organizing goods for the Book Hut’s charity sales. 

 

By evening, the hard work gave way to music, as the Chin-Ai youth orchestra performed a heartfelt concert in a moment many volunteers will never forget. The same children who had worked tirelessly all day then filled the air with melodies of hope and pride.

Opening Doors to Education in Rural Taiwan Through Volunteering and AI Learning

In another showing of commitment to education in rural areas, LG donated over NT$ 1.5 million worth of smart home appliances – from refrigerators and washing machines to dehumidifiers – to Book Huts in Hsinchu and Kaohsiung, easing the daily challenges of local students by providing them with greater convenience and comfort.

Opening Doors to Education in Rural Taiwan Through Volunteering and AI Learning

In the same spirit, LG teamed up with social innovation enterprise Pley School to bring the LG Notebook AI learning toolkit to Book Hut. Through imaginative scenarios and roleplaying activities, children explored how AI can make life easier while also reflecting on potential risks. They even created their own “AI Usage Guidelines,” sparking lively discussions and meaningful connections between generations.

 

At its core, this initiative shows that sustainability is also about people – creating opportunities, building resilience and fostering community. By blending innovation with genuine care, LG Taiwan is taking steps to create a Better Life for All and bring the spirit of Life’s Good to life in lasting ways.

 

Contributed by LG Taiwan

 

# # #

#2025
