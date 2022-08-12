Presenting the More Effective, Accessible Smart Home With LG ThinQ

Preparing meals has never been simpler

When arriving home exhausted, cooking may be the last thing on your mind. With ThinQ Recipe guiding you every step of the way, creating tasty, healthy dishes is less of a chore and more of a hobby. To kick the cooking process off, ThinQ uses your preferences and dietary needs to recommend both trendy online recipes and LG Original Series recipes – prepared and tested by LG food scientists and chefs to unlock LG oven’s full potential. But before cooking your selected recipe can start, do you have all the required ingredients? In collaboration with Amazon Fresh, Walmart, Walmart, Kroger, Target and Instacart, you can now make sure you’re never missing an item by ordering supplies from your favorite grocery store via the app.2 So, once you’re ready to cook, open up a video guide and follow the instructions. Then put your creation in the LG InstaViewTM Oven, which is ready to go thanks to LG ThinQ having already sent over the temperature and cooking time that will cook it to perfection. The only thing left to do after the food has been cooked and served is to make sure the room temperature is perfect for you by controlling the LG DUALCOOL air conditioner via the app. Now you can enjoy your perfectly home-cooked meal to the fullest.