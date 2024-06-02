We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[Customers at Heart] Putting Care and Convenience First in Egypt With All-in-One Solution
In the second episode of the ‘Customers at Heart’ series, we arrive in Egypt to see how the LG team here are introducing customized solutions that seek to improve the entire customer experience.
In Egypt, a country where 72 percent of its 111 million population are internet users according to Statista, the popularity of online shopping is significant. Recognizing this, LG Egypt has taken an extra step to understand and analyze the needs of local customers, aiming to elevate their online shopping experience. Customer needs in Egypt, related to LG’s Online Brand Shop (OBS), both in the digital and physical space, were identified and categorized into three main areas: simplified access to information on store locations or LG appliances; an expanded range of payment options for OBS purchases; and increased flexibility in scheduling for delivery, installation and repairs.
The subsidiary took into account local customer data, even analyzing numerous customer call records and Voice of the Customer (VoC) data to better comprehend their preferences. For example, they observed that over 70 percent of Egyptians use WhatsApp, the messaging service. However, as the country is in the nascent stages of digital finance, many consumers still prefer cash payments. Thus, LG Egypt aimed to provide a wider range of payment options and unique benefits to attract people to the OBS.
Incorporating various data, the company enhanced its messaging features and created an All-in-One chatbot service through WhatsApp. With this service, customers can now choose their nearest store and, by clicking ‘Connect to Promoter’ and selecting text or video chat, they can connect with a knowledgeable sales representative.
LG Egypt also broadened its payment system by offering a method to pay for online purchases in cash upon delivery or in installments. They also improved purchasing benefits, such as member discounts and cleaning service coupons valid for a year from the purchase date.
The company also streamlined the delivery and installation process, allowing both to occur on the customer’s chosen date. This eliminates the need for customers to contact the call center separately for installation, saving them valuable time.
And to ensure customers receive the maximum benefit from their products, LG enhanced its after-sales service by scheduling service technician visits at times convenient for the customers and ensuring issues are resolved in a single visit – eliminating the need for lengthy waits for repairs. To cater to all customer needs, the Egyptian branch introduced ‘same day contact,’ a service that ensures technicians call customers on the same date of order request receipt; ‘Evening Care+’ for customers unavailable during regular office hours; and ‘On time – One Time’, which provides repair reception and processing during evening hours (17:30 – 20:30). The company also streamlined returns through its ‘Instant Exchange Process,’ handing customers the ability to effortlessly request returns or replacements by taking photos.
These innovative changes to the customer experience have been praised by customers nationwide. Its chatbot and location-based features have played a big part in boosting customer satisfaction, and the numbers back this up. Last year, OBS sales increased 169 percent compared to the previous year while registered OBS members went up 79 percent. After witnessing these results, LG Egypt committed itself to further diversifying its customer care program and increasing the All-in-One chatbot’s applicability to provide the ultimate differentiated experience to LG Brand Shop visitors. The company also plans to expand their dedicated service infrastructure to around 90 percent, ensuring that customers associate LG services with ‘On Time – One Time.’
Stay tuned for the next episode of ‘Customers at Heart,’ where we’ll be heading to another global LG office to learn how they’re thinking out of the box to enhance the customer experience.
# # #