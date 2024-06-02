[Customers at Heart] Putting Care and Convenience First in Egypt With All-in-One Solution

In the second episode of the ‘Customers at Heart’ series, we arrive in Egypt to see how the LG team here are introducing customized solutions that seek to improve the entire customer experience.

In Egypt, a country where 72 percent of its 111 million population are internet users according to Statista, the popularity of online shopping is significant. Recognizing this, LG Egypt has taken an extra step to understand and analyze the needs of local customers, aiming to elevate their online shopping experience. Customer needs in Egypt, related to LG’s Online Brand Shop (OBS), both in the digital and physical space, were identified and categorized into three main areas: simplified access to information on store locations or LG appliances; an expanded range of payment options for OBS purchases; and increased flexibility in scheduling for delivery, installation and repairs.