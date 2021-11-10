Racing Game Fans Experience﻿ Forza Horizon 5 on World’s Only “Dream Gaming Setup”

Taking place over two days from November 6-7 at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey Hills, UK, the LG OLED-powered action-packed affair let invitees take on several Forza Horizon 5 driving challenges to experience a variety of different cars, driving modes and environments all set in Mexico. Challenges, such as Drift Lab for mastering the difficult art of drifting, were designed specifically for the event to help players hone their virtual driving skills and prepare them for the dream gaming experience. Prizes and bragging rights were at stake for those unafraid to push the accelerator to the floor, and their cars to the limit.