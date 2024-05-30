We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Refining Your Living Spaces With LG OLED M and the Zero Connect Box
Space has the power to shape both the perception and perspective of our experiences. Fueling everyone’s passion for interior design is the emotional influence of our surroundings and our appetite for aesthetics. From the uninitiated to the aficionado, we make conscious efforts to reflect who we are through our home decor. Interior design trends are inspired by cultural events and, at times, are reactions to movements in popular culture. With such powerful actors, maintaining balance and introducing elements that complement rather than overpower are gaining value. This is especially important when it comes to integrating essential yet potentially disruptive elements like the TV into a room’s decor. Fortunately, LG has devised a solution that resolves this dilemma while letting people stay true to their distinctive style.
With LG OLED M, the TV is no longer the interior designer’s nemesis but a tool to elevate the décor and tailor spaces to modern lifestyles through its seamless integration. Compact and discreet, the elegant OLED TV with the Zero Connect Box is the only OLED TV that can send both 4K 120Hz video and audio wirelessly, helping homeowners free their TV from cables and external devices and gain the freedom to achieve their dream living spaces.
More Space for the Things You Love
Feeling overwhelmed by the mess around your TV screen? Visible cables and bulky furniture can take up valuable space much to the frustration of the designer. A cluttered space not only disrupts the balance of sophistication and functionality they worked so tirelessly to curate, but it also limits their ability to express a distinctive personal style through their home design.
LG OLED M with the Zero Connect Box declutters the TV area by banishing tangled cables and external devices to more discreet locations like on a side table, bookshelf, cabinet or coffee table – practically anywhere the designer sees fit. This feat also eliminates the need for a bulky TV unit or cabinet which often disrupts the room’s design, freeing up space to display ornaments, paintings or maintain a simple look.
With the maximalism trend growing, where every inch of space is carefully considered in the overall aesthetic, the Zero Connect Box emerges as a versatile solution. By eliminating tangled cables and external devices around the screen, homeowners can enjoy newfound freedom to experiment with placement, colors and textures, helping them build the aesthetic harmony they desire.
The TV for Sophisticated Simplicity
As more designers embrace the quiet luxury trend, which champions effortless elegance over the risk of being ostentatious, the LG OLED M and its Zero Connect Box has become the ideal companion to realize a home of understated sophistication. Creating a cohesive look through muted tones, refined finishes and simplicity under the quiet luxury concept, the LG OLED M elevates the elegance of a living space with the Zero Connect Box. A nightmare for designers seeking to develop a space that looks luxurious but not overly so, cables and clutter limit their design freedom as they must be hidden by more furniture.
With the Zero Connect Box, it’s easy to inject luxury into the TV area in an understated and effortless way, simplifying the space by removing unnecessary clutter. And thanks to the OLED screen’s sleek, ultra-thin design, it mounts flush to the wall to resemble a sophisticated picture frame that blends into the décor instead of taking attention away from it.
Hassle-Free Flexibility
With the Zero Connect Box, designers are no longer tied down by the length of their TV cables or the placement of furniture. They can be more strategic with their floor plans. The Zero Connect Box unlocks new room layouts without the hassle of rewiring or moving heavy furniture. Want to rearrange the furniture for movie night or update the interior with the seasons? No problem, as the LG OLED M can be moved around the room with ease as it eliminates the hassle of untangling, disconnecting and reconnecting multiple cables.
Another major benefit of the Zero Connect Box is how it allows users to effortlessly connect or disconnect devices without having to reach behind the screen or wrestle with cables – which also pose a trip hazard. It gives the user the power to place their Zero Connect Box anywhere within reach of a power cord, and therefore the ability to manage all connected devices in a more convenient and well-organized space.
A Home Theater for Every Occasion
Another home trend emerging in recent years is a home theater that adapts to modern living. With LG OLED M, home designers can create a home cinema that doubles as a gaming room. In this space, the console or Blu-ray player, which light up when in use, can be placed out of view instead of under the TV to minimize distractions and maximize immersion.
LG OLED M mounts flush to the wall while its Zero Connect Box transfers video and audio wirelessly to the screen, so what the viewer sees ahead is just the OLED TV. This makes it easier to appreciate the incredible self-lit picture quality of the OLED screen, which facilitates higher immersion thanks to less distractions between them and the display.
What’s more, LG OLED TVs not only deliver perfect blacks and offer large screen sizes, but they often perform better than projectors in brighter environments, so the room doesn’t have to be pitch black to achieve the level of immersion gamers live for.
To further explore how LG is innovating consumers’ ability to create living spaces that perfectly match their lifestyles, head to the LG Newsroom for more stories like this.
# # #