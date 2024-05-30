Refining Your Living Spaces With LG OLED M and the Zero Connect Box

With the Zero Connect Box, it’s easy to inject luxury into the TV area in an understated and effortless way, simplifying the space by removing unnecessary clutter. And thanks to the OLED screen’s sleek, ultra-thin design, it mounts flush to the wall to resemble a sophisticated picture frame that blends into the décor instead of taking attention away from it.

Hassle-Free Flexibility

With the Zero Connect Box, designers are no longer tied down by the length of their TV cables or the placement of furniture. They can be more strategic with their floor plans. The Zero Connect Box unlocks new room layouts without the hassle of rewiring or moving heavy furniture. Want to rearrange the furniture for movie night or update the interior with the seasons? No problem, as the LG OLED M can be moved around the room with ease as it eliminates the hassle of untangling, disconnecting and reconnecting multiple cables.

Another major benefit of the Zero Connect Box is how it allows users to effortlessly connect or disconnect devices without having to reach behind the screen or wrestle with cables – which also pose a trip hazard. It gives the user the power to place their Zero Connect Box anywhere within reach of a power cord, and therefore the ability to manage all connected devices in a more convenient and well-organized space.

A Home Theater for Every Occasion

Another home trend emerging in recent years is a home theater that adapts to modern living. With LG OLED M, home designers can create a home cinema that doubles as a gaming room. In this space, the console or Blu-ray player, which light up when in use, can be placed out of view instead of under the TV to minimize distractions and maximize immersion.

LG OLED M mounts flush to the wall while its Zero Connect Box transfers video and audio wirelessly to the screen, so what the viewer sees ahead is just the OLED TV. This makes it easier to appreciate the incredible self-lit picture quality of the OLED screen, which facilitates higher immersion thanks to less distractions between them and the display.

What’s more, LG OLED TVs not only deliver perfect blacks and offer large screen sizes, but they often perform better than projectors in brighter environments, so the room doesn’t have to be pitch black to achieve the level of immersion gamers live for.

To further explore how LG is innovating consumers’ ability to create living spaces that perfectly match their lifestyles, head to the LG Newsroom for more stories like this.

# # #