We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Reimagining Arena Entertainment at Spain’s Roig Arena
As part of its growing global presence in the world of professional sports and entertainment venues, LG is turning heads by powering some of the most advanced digital signage installations on the planet. From North America to Europe, LG’s industry-leading LED and OLED technologies are redefining the fan experience, offering stunning image quality, dynamic design and flexible integration for arenas hosting everything from concerts to world-class athletic competitions. The latest milestone? Spain’s new Roig Arena in Valencia.
In a bold demonstration of its leadership in visual technology, LG has equipped Valencia’s brand-new Roig Arena with Europe’s highest-resolution video scoreboard, transforming the venue into a cutting-edge digital spectacle. The project, which covers more than 1,700 square meters of LED displays, reaffirms LG’s role as a pioneer in large-format digital signage.
Set to open in September 2025, Roig Arena is poised to become Valencia’s new landmark for culture, sports and entertainment. Promising to deliver the extraordinary year-round, the arena will host concerts, shows and basketball games for up to 20,000 guests. The arena will also serve as the new official home of the Valencia Basket Club, one of Spain’s most prominent basketball teams – making it a dynamic hub of energy and excitement 365 days a year. Beyond entertainment, Roig Arena is part of a broader urban development plan, featuring retail, hospitality and leisure zones that will drive economic activity and job creation.
This project includes plans to install a signage unit with over 500 monitors, which connect to the LED Ribbon to create a 360-degree band around the stadium. Outside, the venue’s northwest façade is now home to the iconic outdoor “El Ojo” (The Eye) screen – an architectural and technological landmark built with ultra-durable outdoor LED tech designed to withstand even the harshest weather conditions.
At the heart of the arena, a jaw-dropping central scoreboard – made up of four flat LED screens with faceted edges – delivers an uninterrupted ultra-high-resolution viewing experience, adjustable in height for different event types. Flanking the sides are two additional 18-square-meter displays optimized for match statistics and in-game content.
Wrapping the venue is LG’s 210-square-meter LED Ribbon, designed to display real-time event visuals, sponsor content and dynamic animations during both sports and live shows. It will officially debut in September during the arena’s grand opening performance “Bravo, Nino,” a musical tribute to legendary Spanish singer Nino Bravo, featuring artists like David Bisbal, Malú and Pablo López.
Also featured is Europe’s largest indoor video wall, measuring 500-square-meter, constructed from high-performance LG display panels. The result is a fully immersive environment that elevates every fan’s in-venue experience.
In the arena’s VIP boxes, luxury is combined with cutting-edge tech through LG’s Transparent OLED screens. The suites will be fitted with custom display solutions, offering guests interactive and personalized content while maintaining sleek, modern aesthetics.1 Taking things a step further, LG has also built a dedicated virtual studio inside the Roig Arena to support the creation of premium digital content. Equipped with a 10-square-meter main screen and modular LED panels, the studio enables hybrid events, virtual broadcasts and interactive experiences – all powered by LG’s high-fidelity visual systems.
With a 45 percent market share in Spain’s professional LED display segment in Q1 2025,2 LG continues to dominate the digital signage space. The Roig Arena project stands as a testament to LG’s ability to combine technological innovation with architectural vision, offering tailor-made solutions that push the limits of design, durability and viewer engagement.
As LG extends its global footprint, the company’s groundbreaking display technologies are transforming arenas, stadiums and entertainment venues worldwide, delivering unforgettable experiences, one spectacular screen at a time.
# # #
1 It is currently planned for installation and subject to change.
2 Source: OMDIA. Market data for professional LED displays in Spain, published in June 2025.