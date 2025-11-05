Reimagining Home Living: LG Subscribe Expands Across Asia

Across Asia, lifestyle changes are reshaping how people find comfort and care at home. Consumers are turning toward subscription-based living – a smarter and more flexible way to enjoy the latest home innovations.

LG Subscribe™ is leading this shift with premium products, expert maintenance services and flexible payment plans. From Singapore’s first experiential LG Subscribe Brand Store at Suntec City to Thailand’s rapid growth toward 20,000 subscribers in its first year, we are making more accessible living a reality.

Singapore: A New Era of Smart Living at Suntec City

On August 6, 2025, LG Singapore opened the doors to its first LG Subscribe Brand Store in Singapore at Suntec City – a space that celebrates our vision to make life easier through real solutions tailored to different lifestyles.