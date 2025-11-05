Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Reimagining Home Living: LG Subscribe Expands Across Asia

Beyond News 05/11/2025
Reimagining Home Living: LG Subscribe Expands Across Asia

Across Asia, lifestyle changes are reshaping how people find comfort and care at home. Consumers are turning toward subscription-based living – a smarter and more flexible way to enjoy the latest home innovations.

 

LG Subscribe™ is leading this shift with premium products, expert maintenance services and flexible payment plans. From Singapore’s first experiential LG Subscribe Brand Store at Suntec City to Thailand’s rapid growth toward 20,000 subscribers in its first year, we are making more accessible living a reality.

 

Singapore: A New Era of Smart Living at Suntec City
On August 6, 2025, LG Singapore opened the doors to its first LG Subscribe Brand Store in Singapore at Suntec City – a space that celebrates our vision to make life easier through real solutions tailored to different lifestyles.

Reimagining Home Living: LG Subscribe Expands Across Asia

To kick off the event, Fabian Kunho Lee, Managing Director of LG Singapore, shared how LG Subscribe blends technology with accessibility and care to begin “a new chapter in customer experience.” After the classic ribbon-cutting ceremony, a vibrant lion dance performance set the tone for an auspicious and energetic start.

Reimagining Home Living: LG Subscribe Expands Across Asia

Media and key partners toured the experiential store, exploring appliances such as the LG Styler®, washing machines, refrigerators and air purifiers – all available through flexible subscription plans. Product specialists also introduced LG Careship, a routine maintenance service covered by a monthly fee, ensuring that every appliance performs at its best.

Reimagining Home Living: LG Subscribe Expands Across Asia

Beyond retail, the store is designed as a welcoming space for families. In September, LG Singapore hosted a special Children’s Day event, transforming the store into a lively playground filled with interactive games, creative workshops and sweet treats. This celebration marked the beginning of a series of weekend experiences that make family time part of the LG Subscribe journey.

 

Thailand: Celebrating One Year of Growth and Innovation
In Thailand, LG Subscribe has quickly become a leader in the home appliance subscription market since its launch in October 2024. LG Thailand surpassed 10,000 subscribers in just nine months and are on track to reach 20,000 as its first anniversary approaches.

Reimagining Home Living: LG Subscribe Expands Across Asia

To celebrate this success, LG Thailand recognized outstanding Lifestyle Planners (LPs) and Lifestyle Sales Managers (LSMs) at the 2025 LSM Awards in July. Their dedication and customer-first mindset have been key to the program’s rapid expansion. The subsidiary also launched LG Subscribe Friends, an influencer initiative that invites creators to share authentic stories about how subscription living enhances everyday life in Thailand.

Reimagining Home Living: LG Subscribe Expands Across Asia

LG Thailand has successfully expanded its service network to 50 areas nationwide. With three LG Subscribe Complex Centers already open in Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima and Hat Yai, it plans to increase the number to seven by year’s end. The next milestone is to broaden its product portfolio to 14 categories and 100 models – making it easier for every Thai household to enjoy the comfort, convenience and peace of mind that define the company’s Life’s Good promise.

Reimagining Home Living: LG Subscribe Expands Across Asia

LG Subscribe is redefining home living across Asia through flexibility, care and innovation. Whether through Singapore’s engaging in-store experiences or Thailand’s nationwide growth, we continue to show how our commitment to convenience and comfort makes Life’s Good – every day, everywhere.

 

Contributed by LG Singapore and LG Thailand

 

# # #

#2025
