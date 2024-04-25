Showcasing Latest Entertainment Innovations in Middle East and Africa

Also on display was the innovative LG StanbyME, the 27-inch movable smart screen with a unique flexible design, allowing users to easily take it from room to room to watch content as they please. Designed with mobility in mind, it features a base with 5 hidden wheels and a built-in battery offering up to three hours of screen time. Beyond its display capabilities, the LG StanbyME functions as a smart screen, offering various connectivity options such as wireless mirroring and NFC, which can be activated with a simple tap. In addition, it supports a range of streaming services and applications, all pre-installed for convenience. To top it off, it also comes with touch screen capabilities, as well as a remote for easy use.

LG also showcased its improved LG webOS, which brings to the table a completely revamped home screen with wider title cards and smoother tiles for categories such as Game, Music and Home Office. The smart operating system, now celebrating its 10th anniversary, expanded into 300 TV brands and 3,500 content partners, including local partners. Over the past decade, the number of active users in the MEA region has surged by twentyfold.

During the event, the company also highlighted its new α (Alpha) 11 processor that will be used in its flagship TVs, which will deliver powerful AI capabilities and enhance the overall viewing experience. This new processor, found in the LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 and LG OLED G4 TVs, is four times more powerful than its predecessor and will refine clarity, color and sharpness, as well as providing a 70 percent improvement in graphics performance and a 30 percent faster processing speed.

LG also put on display its range XBOOM speakers, which deliver bold and loud sounds with strong bass and massive sound. For instance, the LG XBOOM XL9T and its smaller variant LG XBOOM XL5S is the optimal speaker for any party, produces immense sound with booming base and high notes with pixel art and multi color ring lights to bring life to any space. Also on display was XBOOM Go XG8T, an on-the-go speaker that not only packs a powerful punch in audio but can also boost sound further and turns up the party with its studio light feature.