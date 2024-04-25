We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Showcasing Latest Entertainment Innovations in Middle East and Africa
Last year, the company successfully welcomed back LG Showcase 2023, the renowned event in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region after a four-year break. This year, LG Middle East and Africa hosted the event once again to introduce the company’s latest offering in the MEA market.
Held in Abu Dhabi from April 24-25 under the theme of “Reinventing Together,” LG Showcase 2024 spotlighted the latest innovations, serving as the ultimate venue for engaging with stakeholders. The event featured four distinct zones – Cinema, Camping, Café and ThinQ Home – each showing how LG’s innovative products and solutions enhance convenience and entertainment in everyday life. This year’s event largely focused on LG’s lineup of home entertainment products, ranging from TVs to audio and gaming products, offering hands-on experience to over 500 visitors.
Upon entrance, visitors were welcomed by the flagship 97-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M, the world’s first consumer TV featuring Zero Connect technology, which enables the transfer of 4K video and audio wirelessly at 120Hz. This iconic feature resolves all cable management nightmares and allows for an uncluttered space by having all devices connected to the Zero Connect Box and positioned away from the TV.
Also on display was the innovative LG StanbyME, the 27-inch movable smart screen with a unique flexible design, allowing users to easily take it from room to room to watch content as they please. Designed with mobility in mind, it features a base with 5 hidden wheels and a built-in battery offering up to three hours of screen time. Beyond its display capabilities, the LG StanbyME functions as a smart screen, offering various connectivity options such as wireless mirroring and NFC, which can be activated with a simple tap. In addition, it supports a range of streaming services and applications, all pre-installed for convenience. To top it off, it also comes with touch screen capabilities, as well as a remote for easy use.
LG also showcased its improved LG webOS, which brings to the table a completely revamped home screen with wider title cards and smoother tiles for categories such as Game, Music and Home Office. The smart operating system, now celebrating its 10th anniversary, expanded into 300 TV brands and 3,500 content partners, including local partners. Over the past decade, the number of active users in the MEA region has surged by twentyfold.
During the event, the company also highlighted its new α (Alpha) 11 processor that will be used in its flagship TVs, which will deliver powerful AI capabilities and enhance the overall viewing experience. This new processor, found in the LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 and LG OLED G4 TVs, is four times more powerful than its predecessor and will refine clarity, color and sharpness, as well as providing a 70 percent improvement in graphics performance and a 30 percent faster processing speed.
LG also put on display its range XBOOM speakers, which deliver bold and loud sounds with strong bass and massive sound. For instance, the LG XBOOM XL9T and its smaller variant LG XBOOM XL5S is the optimal speaker for any party, produces immense sound with booming base and high notes with pixel art and multi color ring lights to bring life to any space. Also on display was XBOOM Go XG8T, an on-the-go speaker that not only packs a powerful punch in audio but can also boost sound further and turns up the party with its studio light feature.
LG also showcased the LG TONE Fit TF7, an earbud that focuses primarily on comfort, convenience and immersive sound. The LG TONE Fit TF7 offers a superior fit for fitness enthusiasts, ensuring customers can focus solely on their workout without any distractions.
And, in the ‘Gaming’ zone, the company unveiled its latest innovations designed for productivity and entertainment. The latest lineup of LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitors is a true testament to LG’s commitment to the gaming industry. Available in sizes of 32-inch (model 32GS95UE), 34-inch (model 34GS95QE) and 45-inch (model 45GS95QE), these OLED gaming monitors are the pinnacle of gaming displays, bringing in a true immersive experience. Also showcased is the LG MyView Smart Monitor, a must-have for productivity and entertainment, even without having to connect to a PC. Designed for multi-tasking, this monitor will allow you to do your daily work, control home gadgets and even stream your favorite content, all from one display.
What’s more, in the ‘Cinema’ zone, the company showcased various products, including the LG MAGNIT (model LSAL006) and LG Soundbar (model MR11 and S94P2), which can create immersive viewing experiences in the home. With a stunning 118-inch, 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution Micro LED display, LG MAGNIT delivers unparalleled picture quality through the brilliance of Micro LED technology.
Moving over to the ‘ThinQ Home’ zone, LG also showcased its diverse range of home appliances that not only enhance daily life, but also provide functionality, unique upgradability and personalization. This includes the ever-popular refrigerator with MoodUP™, which can transform the vibes of any kitchen with LED panel doors that can have their colors customized through the LG ThinQ™ app; the LG Styler, a premium steam cleaning solution that can refresh garments in minutes; and the ARTCOOL air conditioner lineup which features the LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™, a critical element that brings powerful cooling without compromising on efficiency.
LG Showcase 2024 was a great opportunity to introduce how the company is continuously pushing innovation with its diverse range of products and services that enhance the overall customer experience.
Contributed by LG Middle East and Africa
# # #