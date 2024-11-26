We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Smart City Innovations: LG’s Impact on Nokia Arena and Beyond
As digital transformation reshapes daily life, large public venues are evolving into hubs of digital interaction, becoming smarter and more connected to offer experiences beyond traditional entertainment. By integrating advanced digital signage and technologies, modern arenas showcase the potential of smart infrastructure in elevating visitor experiences. LG’s state-of-the-art LED signage at Nokia Arena serves as a prime example of how technology can enhance both the functionality and allure of public spaces.
On October 10, 2024, the World Smart Sustainable Cities Organization (WeGo) and the Seoul Metropolitan Government hosted the 2024 Seoul Smart City Prize Ceremony in Seoul, Korea. This event aimed to promote smart city models that prioritize human well-being alongside technological progress. LG and Nokia Arena received the Seoul Smart City Prize in the Human-CentriCity category for their implementation of cutting-edge digital solutions at the venue in Finland, demonstrating the company’s dedication to enriching event experiences with innovative technology.
A landmark of Tampere, Finland, Nokia Arena is a multi-leisure complex featuring a massive state-of-the-art sports arena that accommodates up to 15,000 spectators, alongside tourism facilities such as hotels, restaurants and casinos.
Throughout Nokia Arena, LG’s LED signage solutions cover a total of 1,245 square-meters, comprising 456 monitor signage units that seamlessly integrate into the venue, significantly enhancing the fan experience. LG has partnered with various developers to bring its smart technologies to life, focusing on promoting digital inclusion. This includes a range of LG digital signage solutions, including video walls, Transparent OLED Signage and commercial TVs tailored for retail spaces and guest rooms.
Upon arrival, visitors are greeted by a massive 180-square-meter LED cube that immerses audiences in stunning visuals, featuring curved round edges that offer a vibrant viewing experience from any angle. A 550-meter Outdoor Ribbon Board LED display surrounds the seating area, adding dynamic motion to the stadium atmosphere. In addition, LG Ultra Stretch signage further enhances the experience by providing helpful information, such as digital advertisements and path guidance
As the demand for digital signage grows across various sectors, LG’s innovative LED signage solutions are transforming how businesses connect with their audiences in complex leisure spaces, including stadiums, shopping malls and restaurants. With a human-centered approach, LG is set to lead the future of display technology by delivering intuitive, user-friendly solutions that elevate the overall user experience.
To learn more about how LG LED displays are revolutionizing the customer experience around the world, visit LG Digital Connect.
# # #