Smart Green Seas: Restoring the Mediterranean’s Ancient Underwater Forests

Beneath the azure waters of the Mediterranean lies one of nature’s oldest living treasures: the Posidonia oceanica meadows. Known as the “lungs of the sea,” these underwater forests capture carbon, protect coastlines and provide a home for marine life. Inspired by their resilience, LG Spain has launched Smart Green Seas, another chapter of its Smart Green Movement. The mission? To bring technology, community and science together to restore fragile marine ecosystems and create a lasting positive impact.

As 2024 wrapped up, LG Spain celebrated a milestone in environmental action. In partnership with the Vellmarí Association, the Smart Green Seas team restored 600 square meters of seagrass meadows between Ibiza and Formentera – planting 15,510 Posidonia shoots, exceeding the original target by 155 percent.