Spreading a Message of Hope With Charlie Puth

Beyond News 03/09/2021

LG and music have always had a special relationship. Millions around the world are familiar with the Life’s Good song from TV commercials or ringtones. But music, like fashion, changes with the times. So when the decision was made to update the song for the 21st century, there was no question that young artists needed to be part of that process.

 

But who best to lead that effort?

Spreading a Message of Hope With Charlie Puth

At only 29 years old, Charlie Puth is the perfect representative and leader of the Life’s Good Music Project. As one of the music industry’s most consistent hitmakers and sought-after collaborators, Puth has already amassed eight multi-platinum singles, four GRAMMY nominations, three Billboard Music Awards, a Critic’s Choice Award and a Golden Globe nomination. His 2018 GRAMMY-nominated LP, Voicenotes, was RIAA Certified Gold only four days after its release and he has logged over 5.6 billion streams worldwide.

 

With Puth on board, the Life’s Good Music Project was born to give aspiring musical talent around the globe the opportunity to share their unique voices with the world. Launched in May, the project received more than a thousand entries representing 36 nations over a one month period. LG’s collaborative initiative also struck a chord with audiences worldwide, with related posts on social media garnering more than 68 million total views.

Spreading a Message of Hope With Charlie Puth

The four winners, selected by Puth himself, collaborated on the song after initial introductions over a video call. Puth and the four young Music Project winners started working together on their melodic message of hope and positivity. Guided by Puth’s creative vision, each member of the talented team shines on the final recording, contributing to a heartfelt harmony that inspires gratitude for what we have today, and joy and optimism for what the future holds.

Spreading a Message of Hope With Charlie Puth

“As the song’s lyrics go, ‘sometimes you’ve just got to pick yourself back up’,” said Sade Whittier of Long Island, New York, one of the winners. “Taking part in LG’s project, I learned that anything’s achievable if you keep going, and I hope the young dreamers out there will think so too when they listen to the final song.”

 

“Meeting and collaborating with artists from around the world was an amazing experience and I was so impressed with all of their talent,” remarked Puth. “The song we created together is really wonderful and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Spreading a Message of Hope With Charlie Puth

The Life’s Good Song and its timely message of hopefulness will also be coming to TikTok starting September 6 to encourage more participation in the positive movement. Fans can take part by posting a video of themselves dancing along to the catchy, new track and using the hashtag #LifeisGoodMusic_LG. The Life’s Good Song and performance video is now available to enjoy on LG’s Global YouTube channel and Instagram.

