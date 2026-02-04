Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Standing Together After the Floods: LG Electronics Supports Communities in Thailand and Vietnam

Beyond News 04/02/2026
Standing Together After the Floods: LG Electronics Supports Communities in Thailand and Vietnam

In 2025, severe weather led to widespread flooding across parts of Southeast Asia, disrupting daily life for many communities. In response, we at LG Electronics worked alongside local partners and service teams in Thailand and Vietnam, using our technology, service capabilities and people to support recovery efforts on the ground.

 

Thailand: Immediate Relief and Ongoing Support in the South

Following the floods that affected southern Thailand, LG Thailand focused on both immediate relief and practical support for recovery. Coinciding with its 16th consecutive Superbrands Thailand recognition, the team chose to mark the moment by extending assistance to communities facing urgent needs, demonstrating that the Life’s Good philosophy means more than just products and branding.

Standing Together After the Floods: LG Electronics Supports Communities in Thailand and Vietnam

Working with The Mirror Foundation, LG Thailand donated 60 essential home appliances – including washing machines, refrigerators and televisions – valued at more than THB 1.1 million. These appliances were delivered to priority locations such as Hat Yai Hospital, Songkhla Business Administration College and other organizations involved in flood-response efforts, helping restore basic services where they were most needed.

 

Support extended beyond donations. LG Thailand also introduced community-based service programs to help households manage everyday necessities during recovery. A mobile laundry unit offered free washing and drying services in Hat Yai District, while local repair centers waived labor fees and provided discounted spare parts for flood-affected appliances.

Standing Together After the Floods: LG Electronics Supports Communities in Thailand and Vietnam

Together, these efforts aimed to ease the practical challenges families faced in the aftermath of flooding – whether through access to clean clothing, functioning appliances or essential equipment in public facilities.

 

Vietnam: Restoring Daily Life, One Home at a Time

Vietnam experienced an especially difficult year of extreme weather, beginning with Typhoon Wipha in late July, followed by prolonged heavy rainfall and additional tropical systems. Flood levels exceeded historical records across more than 20 rivers in the Northern, Central and Central Highlands regions, leaving many households with damaged or unusable appliances.

Standing Together After the Floods: LG Electronics Supports Communities in Thailand and Vietnam

In response, LG Vietnam continued its annual community outreach initiative, “LG Joins Hands to Share and Support Communities in Storm- and Flood-Affected Areas.” First launched in Nghe An and Dien Bien, the program expanded as conditions worsened, with a renewed focus on helping affected families restore essential household electronics.

Standing Together After the Floods: LG Electronics Supports Communities in Thailand and Vietnam

LG Vietnam established centralized repair hubs in accessible locations and deployed mobile service vehicles to reach remote areas. By the end of 2025, the initiative had expanded to 33 cities and provinces, involving 165 LG employees and authorized service technicians. Residents received free inspections and repairs for key home appliances – including refrigerators, washing machines, TVs, air conditioners and air purifiers – with careful attention given to safety and hygiene for flood-damaged products.

 

Through this effort, more than 6,500 devices were inspected and repaired, helping thousands of households take meaningful steps toward resuming everyday routines.

Standing Together After the Floods: LG Electronics Supports Communities in Thailand and Vietnam

Across Thailand and Vietnam, our flood-response efforts focused on applying what we do best – service expertise, reliable technology and local teamwork – to support communities during challenging times. By helping households restore everyday essentials, we continue to stand with local communities and work toward making life better for all, even after the storm.

 

Contributed by LG Thailand and LG Vietnam

 

# # #

#2026
Back to List

Related Content

From First Impression to Lasting Impact: How LG and Suntec Singapore Are Redefining Visual Storytelling at Scale
Beyond News

From First Impression to Lasting Impact: How LG and Suntec Singapore Are Redefining Visual Storytelling at Scale

Learn More
Rethinking Campus Laundry: LG Electronics’ “Laundry Lounge” Brings Comfort and Connection to Student Life
Beyond News

Rethinking Campus Laundry: LG Electronics’ “Laundry Lounge” Brings Comfort and Connection to Student Life

Learn More
When Displays Become Interfaces: Pioneering Human-Centered Experiences in the SDV Era
Beyond News

[Executive Corner] When Displays Become Interfaces: Pioneering Human-Centered Experiences in the SDV Era

Learn More