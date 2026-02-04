We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Standing Together After the Floods: LG Electronics Supports Communities in Thailand and Vietnam
In 2025, severe weather led to widespread flooding across parts of Southeast Asia, disrupting daily life for many communities. In response, we at LG Electronics worked alongside local partners and service teams in Thailand and Vietnam, using our technology, service capabilities and people to support recovery efforts on the ground.
Thailand: Immediate Relief and Ongoing Support in the South
Following the floods that affected southern Thailand, LG Thailand focused on both immediate relief and practical support for recovery. Coinciding with its 16th consecutive Superbrands Thailand recognition, the team chose to mark the moment by extending assistance to communities facing urgent needs, demonstrating that the Life’s Good philosophy means more than just products and branding.
Working with The Mirror Foundation, LG Thailand donated 60 essential home appliances – including washing machines, refrigerators and televisions – valued at more than THB 1.1 million. These appliances were delivered to priority locations such as Hat Yai Hospital, Songkhla Business Administration College and other organizations involved in flood-response efforts, helping restore basic services where they were most needed.
Support extended beyond donations. LG Thailand also introduced community-based service programs to help households manage everyday necessities during recovery. A mobile laundry unit offered free washing and drying services in Hat Yai District, while local repair centers waived labor fees and provided discounted spare parts for flood-affected appliances.
Together, these efforts aimed to ease the practical challenges families faced in the aftermath of flooding – whether through access to clean clothing, functioning appliances or essential equipment in public facilities.
Vietnam: Restoring Daily Life, One Home at a Time
Vietnam experienced an especially difficult year of extreme weather, beginning with Typhoon Wipha in late July, followed by prolonged heavy rainfall and additional tropical systems. Flood levels exceeded historical records across more than 20 rivers in the Northern, Central and Central Highlands regions, leaving many households with damaged or unusable appliances.
In response, LG Vietnam continued its annual community outreach initiative, “LG Joins Hands to Share and Support Communities in Storm- and Flood-Affected Areas.” First launched in Nghe An and Dien Bien, the program expanded as conditions worsened, with a renewed focus on helping affected families restore essential household electronics.
LG Vietnam established centralized repair hubs in accessible locations and deployed mobile service vehicles to reach remote areas. By the end of 2025, the initiative had expanded to 33 cities and provinces, involving 165 LG employees and authorized service technicians. Residents received free inspections and repairs for key home appliances – including refrigerators, washing machines, TVs, air conditioners and air purifiers – with careful attention given to safety and hygiene for flood-damaged products.
Through this effort, more than 6,500 devices were inspected and repaired, helping thousands of households take meaningful steps toward resuming everyday routines.
Across Thailand and Vietnam, our flood-response efforts focused on applying what we do best – service expertise, reliable technology and local teamwork – to support communities during challenging times. By helping households restore everyday essentials, we continue to stand with local communities and work toward making life better for all, even after the storm.
Contributed by LG Thailand and LG Vietnam
