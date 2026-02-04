Standing Together After the Floods: LG Electronics Supports Communities in Thailand and Vietnam

In 2025, severe weather led to widespread flooding across parts of Southeast Asia, disrupting daily life for many communities. In response, we at LG Electronics worked alongside local partners and service teams in Thailand and Vietnam, using our technology, service capabilities and people to support recovery efforts on the ground.

Thailand: Immediate Relief and Ongoing Support in the South

Following the floods that affected southern Thailand, LG Thailand focused on both immediate relief and practical support for recovery. Coinciding with its 16th consecutive Superbrands Thailand recognition, the team chose to mark the moment by extending assistance to communities facing urgent needs, demonstrating that the Life’s Good philosophy means more than just products and branding.