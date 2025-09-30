We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Step Into Tomorrow: A Peek Inside the Future of the AI Home at LG’s IFA 2025 Booth
This year’s IFA in Berlin may be over, but LG’s booth left a lasting impression. Under the theme AI Appliances Orchestra, we presented our comprehensive vision for the future of home living – a future where LG ThinQ AI enables everyday appliances to seamlessly connect, adapt and evolve to make your life better.
At the core of it all was LG AI Home – a connected suite of appliances and services powered by our unique Affectionate Intelligence. Designed with European lifestyles in mind, LG AI Home is a fully integrated system where products communicate with each other to improve performance, save time and energy, and provide you with the personalized care and comfort you deserve.
Key elements of LG ThinQ AI include ThinQ UP, which lets you customize your appliances with features that fit your needs, and ThinQ Care, which delivers proactive maintenance to help keep your devices running at their best. This empathetic AI elevates home life by putting your happiness – and the health of the planet – first, prioritizing convenience and sustainability at every turn.
The LG booth was divided into several discrete zones, each showing a different aspect of our AI Home vision. The Hero Zone, located at the booth entrance, served as the centerpiece – illustrating how our appliances work together like an orchestra, with ThinQ AI as the conductor, bringing harmony to your home.
In the Fit & Max Zone, we recreated European-style living spaces to show how effortlessly our innovations can fit into real homes. Perfect for compact spaces, the lineup included kitchen and living solutions designed to save space while maximizing capacity – like our new refrigerator with a Zero Clearance Hinge.
The AI Core Tech Zone highlighted the advanced AI technologies behind our latest Better Life innovations. In laundry, we introduced the AI-driven HeatPump WasherDryer, delivering a complete wash-and-dry cycle with an “A” energy rating. Features such as AI Wash™ senses fabric type and weight, while specialized cycles help reduce the amount of microplastics shed by clothing during washing, protecting both you and the water supply.
Over in the AI Home Zone, visitors saw LG AI Home in action through real-life scenarios. Live demonstrations made clear the many benefits of our smart ThinQ ON-powered ecosystem, where you can use voice commands, automated routines and personalized settings to create the home lifestyle you’ve always dreamed of.
We also introduced Spielraum, our AI mobility solution that extends the smart home into vehicles, resulting in a seamless, connected experience that lets you take the comforts of home on the road with you.
Vacuum cleaning solutions were another highlight of our IFA showcase. The new generation of vacuum cleaners we revealed included smarter robot vacuums, a built-in docking station with automated capabilities
The LG innovations displayed at IFA 2025 also reflected our continued focus on personalization and energy efficiency; two of the most important considerations for customers seeking to buy new home solutions, both in Europe and around the world.
Our commitment to sustainability was recognized at the first-ever IFA Innovation Awards, where we received multiple honors in the home appliance category for our AI-powered living solutions.
For those who managed to visit our IFA booth, either in person or online, the takeaway was clear: LG is actively redefining the role of home appliances. No longer just tools for getting chores done, they are fast becoming intuitive partners that help people to live smarter, more comfortably and more sustainably.
As IFA showed, Life’s Good right now, and with LG taking the lead, it’s only going to get better.
