Step Into Tomorrow: A Peek Inside the Future of the AI Home at LG’s IFA 2025 Booth

This year’s IFA in Berlin may be over, but LG’s booth left a lasting impression. Under the theme AI Appliances Orchestra, we presented our comprehensive vision for the future of home living – a future where LG ThinQ AI enables everyday appliances to seamlessly connect, adapt and evolve to make your life better.

At the core of it all was LG AI Home – a connected suite of appliances and services powered by our unique Affectionate Intelligence. Designed with European lifestyles in mind, LG AI Home is a fully integrated system where products communicate with each other to improve performance, save time and energy, and provide you with the personalized care and comfort you deserve.

Key elements of LG ThinQ AI include ThinQ UP, which lets you customize your appliances with features that fit your needs, and ThinQ Care, which delivers proactive maintenance to help keep your devices running at their best. This empathetic AI elevates home life by putting your happiness – and the health of the planet – first, prioritizing convenience and sustainability at every turn.