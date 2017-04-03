STUDENTS BRING FRESH PERSPECTIVE ON INNOVATION IN LG’S HR GARAGE PROGRAM

Held from March 31 – April 1 at LG Digital Park in Pyeongtaek, Korea, HR Garage was LG’s innovative contribution to the B2B landscape of the future. Featuring international students from Seoul National University, Yonsei University, Korea University, Sungkyungkwan University and Pusan National University, participants were encouraged to “think big” in order to find global solutions for today’s biggest problems.

LG launched an engaging social media campaign to connect with the more than 100,000 international students in Korea. These participants were asked for their input on how best to create an appealing organization for future Generation Z employees born after 2000.

The 16 students on the four finalist teams participated in a two-day Grand Final event at LG’s Corporate Learning Center in Pyeongtaek. Each team pitched their proposal to a panel of judges who appraised their proposals based on their feasibility, innovation and insight as well as the quality of the team’s analysis and overall presentation.

Ultimately, the proposal submitted by the team “Nutz n Boltz” from Yonsei University’s Global MBA program was selected as the most innovative and insightful, winning LG prizes in addition to the opportunity to have their idea implemented across the globe. In his closing keynote speech, LG Global HR corporate vice president Oliver Grohmann thanked all participants for their innovative thinking and creativity.