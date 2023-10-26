Supporting California’s Climate Goals with Electric Heat Pumps

California, a western U.S. state, is currently experiencing a climate crisis, with droughts, wildfires and extreme heat everyday realities. To address this, last year, the state outlined new targets and actions to reach its 2030 climate goals and achieve net carbon neutrality by 2045. To create climate-ready and climate-friendly homes, the state set a goal to install 6 million electric heat pumps by 2030 .

Committed to building decarbonization in the state and across the United States, LG announced its commitment to a series of actions supporting California’ electric heat pump goal during a landmark two-day summit in California exploring affordable, reliable and equitable pathways to electrifying buildings.