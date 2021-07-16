Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Taking Things Back Offline to Introduce The King of TVs

Beyond News 16/07/2021

Share this content

A wide view of the LG 2021 TV launch event in Israel with cubed green neon lighting hanging above a room full of people.

With one of the most aggressive vaccination campaigns on Earth, Israel has demonstrated the efficacy of the coronavirus vaccine as the country nears herd immunity. With the light emerging at the end of the tunnel for Israelis, LG in Israel saw an opportune moment to celebrate the citizenry’s efforts and the country’s cautious emergence from the darkness of the pandemic.

Several promotional banners for LG OLED event hanging outside the venue.

So with lockdown restrictions eased and more people returning to life as it used to be, LG Israel felt it was the perfect time for a real live event to celebrate the local launch of LG’s 2021 TV lineup. In cooperation with its exclusive home entertainment product distributor, H.Y.E. Group, LG Israel last month invited 1,100 special guests to see the newest LG TVs in all their vibrant glory.

The empty hall used for the launch of LG’s 2021 TV lineup in Israel, with LG’s TVs in the background and neon lighting hanging above.

Under the theme of LG OLED: The King of TVs, the venue showcased the complete lineup of LG’s newest OLED TVs – LG OLED G1, C1, B1 and A1 – as well as some of the company’s NanoCell and QNED MiniLED TV models. Here, the special guests could see for themselves the just how much better LG’s OLED technology is across various TV sizes, because sometimes you just have to see to believe.

A group of people sitting on a sofa at the LG OLED TV launch in Israel with LG’s TVs displaying content on the wall behind them.

As a part of the LG’s Light Up Your World campaign, the large space was separated into four distinct zones representing key TV segments: sports, cinema, design and gaming. Each interactive area was faithfully designed to emphasize the various elements and unique values the impressive TVs have to offer every kind of viewer.

Israeli singer Itay Levi performing with his band at the LG OLED TV launch event

With food and drinks galore, attendees sang passionately along during the concert of popular Israeli singer Itay Levi taking to the stage to make it an even more memorable night to remember.

A packed crowd watching Israeli singer Itay Levi perform as part of the region’s LG OLED TV launch event

As one of the region’s first major offline events in more than a year, the electricity in the atmosphere was palpable. Israelis who had been patiently waiting for the end of social distancing were finally able to release all their pent-up energies in one fell swoop. And they had good reason to be hopeful. With one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, Israelis had good reason to start enjoying life again.

 

In the meanwhile, LG will continue to pursue unique and safe ways to introduce its innovative products to consumers around the globe.

 

Contributed by LG Israel

#2021
Back to List

Related Content

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators
Beyond News

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators

Learn More
Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign
Beyond News

Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign

Learn More
Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens
Beyond News

Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens

Learn More