The Right Gear for Victory

According to International Data Corporation (IDC) , the gaming PC and monitor market expanded rapidly in 2020, reaching 55 million units sold for a year-on-year increase of 26.8 percent. And with more people than ever working and playing from home, demand for better PC hardware experienced huge growth with sales of LG’s gaming monitors more than tripling between 2019 and 2020.

Let’s take a look at what sets LG UltraGear gaming monitors apart from the rest.