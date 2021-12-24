Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
[LG SIGNATURE Inspirations] The Time LG Attended Christmas at Royal Albert Hall

Beyond News 24/12/2021

Participants of Christmas at the Hall event taking a closer look at LG SIGNATURE OLED R

Proud corporate partner of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO), LG SIGNATURE invited guests to present a special evening at the Royal Albert Hall, London’s iconic 150-year-old concert hall, on December 9. As one of UK’s top social events every year, Christmas at the Hall was cancelled in 2020 so this year’s event took on even more significance. With the renowned John Milford Rutter CBE conducting the orchestra, guests were able to experience sing-along carols, rousing fanfares and Yuletide classics.

(From left) RPO Co-Principal Trombone Matt Knight, First Violinist Erik Chapman

A pre-performance champagne reception and an exclusive meet and greet with some of RPO’s performers were held during the interval in a grand tier private box, followed by an intimate standing supper in the Prince of Wales room. The luxurious room was filled with an array of LG SIGNATURE’s innovative products, including Wine Cellar, Refrigerator and OLED R, complemented with festive drinks and dishes.

The Prince of Wales room of the Royal Albert Hall filled with LG SIGNATURE's luxurious products and beautiful pictures for the event

An exclusive group of guests including representatives from major British publications, attended the matinee performance with Lee Bum-seop, president of LG UK, enjoying the evening with other LG UK employees.

Participants of Christmas at the Hall event taking a closer look at LG InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator

Guests were impressed by the jolly performances as well as the LG SIGNATURE products being showcased. The prominent exposure of the products at the performance generated much interest in the LG SIGNATURE lineup among the Royal Albert Hall and Royal Philharmonic Orchestra patrons.

 

All in all, it was a jolly, festive opportunity for LG and music-loving Brits to celebrate the closure of another eventful year.

LG SIGNATURE OLED R showcased in the Royal Albert Hall

Contributed by LG UK

#2021
