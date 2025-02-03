We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
When Life’s Good Meets Doing Good
LG has recently embarked on a global brand refresh, redefining its iconic Life’s Good tagline for a new generation. This vision is being extended to LG in Australia and New Zealand (LGANZ), where the company is embracing its global ESG strategy under the theme: A Better Life for All.
Grounded in the belief that Life’s Good when we Do Good, LG has committed to six Do Good missions. These span from achieving carbon neutrality in its operations to designing inclusive products that can be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of their abilities. Together, these efforts reinforce LG’s mission to create meaningful connections and empower individuals to make a difference.
Recognizing that creating meaningful change is a group effort, LGANZ partnered with Taronga Conservation Society Australia, combining technological innovation with conservation expertise to drive impact. The partnership represents a shared vision to amplify positive impact and inspire others to join the movement. It’s about making doing good a daily habit, proving that small actions can drive significant change, with everyone playing a part in creating a better life for all.
As part of the partnership, LG is the first-ever presenting partner of Taronga’s Hatch Accelerator Program, the world’s only zoo-led startup incubator. Supported by LG, Hatch reimagines what’s possible in conservation innovation through a 14-week program designed to help ecopreneurs tackle some of the planet’s most critical environmental and conservation challenges. The 2025 Hatch cohort, accelerated by LG, will participate in masterclasses, workshops, and receive mentorship from Taronga and LG’s extensive networks. Participants will also gain investor training and pitch readiness, equipping them to bring their visionary solutions to life.
To bring this mission closer to home, LG hosted its 2024 Reinvent Day for its Australia and New Zealand teams – a dynamic brand immersion event streamed live from LGANZ’s NSW office in Parramatta to offices across the country and across the ditch in Auckland, New Zealand. The event was designed to educate and inspire employees, providing a deeper understanding of LG’s global ESG strategy and its alignment with local initiatives.
Employees were introduced to the partnership with Taronga Conservation Society Australia through various activities, including an inspiring panel discussion with wildlife activist Tyson Mayr, LGANZ leaders Gemma Lemieux and Louise Annetts, Hatch Program Director Christie Gazal and Taronga’s Education Director Paul Maguire. Together, they explored how purposeful choices and collective action can drive meaningful change, reinforcing the idea that doing good enriches both the planet and our own wellbeing.
Beyond education, LG encouraged employees to take action through various initiatives. This included the announcement of an upcoming volunteer beach clean-up with Taronga Zoo, the opportunity to “e-Dopt” a Taronga Zoo animal, while LG donated AUD 10,000 to support Taronga’s Red Panda conservation efforts, exemplifying LG’s commitment to doing good. LG also launched its internal LG Lifestylers program, encouraging employees to become brand advocates and share how LG’s innovations and initiatives are creating joy and meaningful moments in their own lives.
Yet, this is not a new direction for LGANZ. For years, it has demonstrated a commitment to making a difference through initiatives like the LG Local Legends Program and disaster relief efforts, donating over AUD 1.7 million to communities in need. The partnership with Taronga Conservation Society Australia represents the next step in LG’s journey, demonstrating how even small actions can create a ripple effect and empower people to contribute to a better future.
By embodying the principle that Life’s Good when we Do Good, LG invites customers, employees and partners to join a movement that goes beyond products. Together, LGANZ and Taronga Conservation Society Australia are shaping a future, rooted in optimism, sustainability and positive impact.
Let’s make life better, one action at a time. To find out more about the LGANZ and Taronga Conservation Society Australia partnership, please visit: www.lg.com/au/DoGood.
Contributed by LG Australia and New Zealand
# # #