We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Where Innovation Inspires Design: LG and SKS Shine at Design Week Mexico 2025
Every year, Design Week Mexico brings together top architects and interior designers to reimagine one of the country’s historic homes into the “Design House” – turning staid spaces into stunning showcases of sophistication and style. For 2025, both we (LG) and our ultra-premium built-in kitchen appliance brand, SKS, were named the exclusive home appliance brand partners for this landmark exhibition.
Under the theme of “Korean Precision with Mexican Soul,” we presented an elegant, real-world demonstration of how the warmth of Mexican craftsmanship can harmonize with our stylish, technology-driven solutions. Each space reflected our belief that thoughtful innovation can elevate modern design and meaningfully enhance how people live.
A Journey Where Design Meets Technology
Design House lies at the heart of Design Week Mexico, uniting creative talent to reinterpret everyday spaces. This year, we collaborated with four celebrated Mexican designers – Sebastián Ángeles, Guillermo Hernández, Juan José Nemer and Victoria Plascencia – to reimagine a traditional home through fresh artistic expression and future-ready livability.
Each finished room told its own compelling story with the common thread of “design meeting technology” woven throughout the entire house, and the sublime blend of Mexico’s rich cultural heritage and LG’s cutting-edge innovation visible in every space.
Reinterpreting the Bathroom: Ancient Rituals Meet Modern Wellness
Designer Sebastián Ángeles transformed the bathroom into a contemporary Temazcal – a modern tribute to the traditional Mesoamerican sweat lodge used for purification and healing. His immersive installation blended light, sound and scent to evoke a sense of renewal.
At the center stood LG Styler, symbolizing purification while adding contemporary sophistication to the space. “LG Styler is an innovative object that lets people refresh their clothes and feelings without any worries about odors or allergens,” said Ángeles.
The result was a seamless balance of pre-Hispanic aesthetics and futuristic minimalism, reshaping the bathroom into a personal sanctuary where wellness and premium design coexist.
Redefining Everyday Chores: The Laundry Room as a Space of Joy
With his signature mosaic craftsmanship, Guillermo Hernández reimagined the laundry room as an uplifting, design-driven environment. His reinterpretation encouraged visitors to reconsider laundry as not just a task, but a space that can spark delight.
At the center of the concept was the LG WashTower™, whose unified washer-dryer configuration saves space while delivering intuitive convenience. “The LG WashTower served as the centerpiece, helping to turn what is so often a neglected corner of the home into an uplifting place that people genuinely enjoy spending time in,” Hernández noted.
Through refined geometric inspiration and a calming color palette, the once-ordinary laundry area became a modern, functional and aesthetically enriched space. At the same time, the WashTower features an all-in-one configuration combining a washer and dryer stacked together, efficiently saving space for practical use.
Connecting Tradition and Modernity: The Kitchen as the Heart of the Home
Under the direction of Juan José Nemer, the kitchen served as an inspired bridge between Mexico’s heritage and the vibrancy of its contemporary lifestyle. Drawing on the concept of Casa Piedra, the space merged future-focused technology with a rich sense of nostalgia, creating an ideal environment for warm family moments and entertaining guests.
SKS built-in appliances, including the latest refrigerator and oven, feature minimalist exterior panels and refined finishes that contribute to a seamless and elevated kitchen interior. Its captivating design inspired the aesthetics of the whole kitchen space, inviting visitors to see, touch and interact with the SKS products in person.
“Frequently, there’s a moment of surprise when you open the door of an SKS product, as people often don’t realize they’ve been looking straight at an appliance the whole time,” said Nemer, noting the subtlety of SKS’s design, and the seamlessness with which each appliance blends in with the rest of the kitchen.
A Place to Connect: SKS “Aura Space” on the Terrace
On the Design House terrace, Victoria Plascencia’s Aura Space offered a serene setting for gatherings, reflecting the growing importance of outdoor areas as natural extensions of the home. Equipped with the SKS wine cellar and SKS dishwasher, the terrace demonstrated how performance and aesthetics can coexist beautifully.
The SKS wine cellar, capable of storing up to 113 bottles across three temperature zones, allowed Aura Space guests to enjoy premium wine and a memorable lifestyle experience, while the SKS dishwasher delivered optimal cleaning performance adapted to local water conditions – all within a sleek, minimalist design that added to the space’s ambiance and appeal.
Through this collaboration with Mexico’s design community, we reaffirmed our role as a lifestyle trend leader and our commitment to delivering solutions for a Better Life for All. LG and SKS home appliances stand not only as high-performance tools, but as design-forward companions that enrich everyday living and seamlessly complement modern spaces.
# # #