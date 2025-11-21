Where Innovation Inspires Design: LG and SKS Shine at Design Week Mexico 2025

Every year, Design Week Mexico brings together top architects and interior designers to reimagine one of the country’s historic homes into the “Design House” – turning staid spaces into stunning showcases of sophistication and style. For 2025, both we (LG) and our ultra-premium built-in kitchen appliance brand, SKS, were named the exclusive home appliance brand partners for this landmark exhibition.

Under the theme of “Korean Precision with Mexican Soul,” we presented an elegant, real-world demonstration of how the warmth of Mexican craftsmanship can harmonize with our stylish, technology-driven solutions. Each space reflected our belief that thoughtful innovation can elevate modern design and meaningfully enhance how people live.

A Journey Where Design Meets Technology

Design House lies at the heart of Design Week Mexico, uniting creative talent to reinterpret everyday spaces. This year, we collaborated with four celebrated Mexican designers – Sebastián Ángeles, Guillermo Hernández, Juan José Nemer and Victoria Plascencia – to reimagine a traditional home through fresh artistic expression and future-ready livability.

Each finished room told its own compelling story with the common thread of “design meeting technology” woven throughout the entire house, and the sublime blend of Mexico’s rich cultural heritage and LG’s cutting-edge innovation visible in every space.