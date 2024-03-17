Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Witness the Next Evolution of Luxury at Thailand’s Premier Showroom

Beyond News 18/03/2024

LG Thailand has forged a groundbreaking partnership with ATTA Autohaus, the first digital showroom of Mercedes-Benz in Thailand, to redefine the visitor experience. In a flawless fusion of innovation and luxury, this exclusive venture showcases LG’s state-of-the-art technology within the opulent confines of ATTA Autohaus, featuring none other than the world’s largest OLED TV (97 inches) alongside stunning OLED Posé and StanbyME.

A picture of the ATTA Autohaus showroom with a white Mercedes Benz vehicle

To deliver an avant-garde journey that meets the growing demand for high-tech experiences, ATTA Autohaus enlisted the help of LG professionals to assemble an immersive environment where today’s most advanced TVs add a touch of class to the premium showroom experience. This coming together aligns perfectly with ATTA Autohaus’s commitment to seamlessly blending its online and offline customer experiences together.

A picture of the outside building of the ATTA Autohaus showroom

LG’s cutting-edge OLED technology, especially the world’s largest OLED TV, has been meticulously integrated into the showroom’s ambience. Going far beyond the purpose of delivering crystal-clear content, these TVs are now making their mark on ATTA Autohaus’s mission of providing the most innovative and sustainable customer experience yet. The strategic placement of LG TVs among the venue’s 15 high-end vehicles creates a harmonious synergy between tech and luxury, offering a glimpse into the future of luxury car retail spaces.

A picture of the LG OLED evo screen with a Mercedes Benz vehicle on it

This collaboration extends LG’s OLED technology beyond conventional entertainment settings. The TVs not only showcase the prowess of LG’s display technology, but also contribute to the creation of a captivating ambiance. LG’s 97-inch OLED TV stands out among the rest as a testament to the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of visual innovation, providing the most cinematic experience ever witnessed inside a luxury car showroom.

A picture of Mercedes Benz vehicles lined up in the showroom with an LG screen near it

The integration of LG’s technology was a resounding success, elevating the showroom’s allure while guiding esteemed guests on their journey into the world of luxury vehicles. Since the awe-inspiring TVs were installed throughout the venue, visitor engagement has increased significantly with the immersive screens extending dwell time and heightening visitors’ intrigue in the displayed vehicles. This collaboration goes as far as setting a new benchmark for future endeavors, showcasing how cutting-edge technology is worthy of its place in the luxury market, raising the bar for automobile showrooms across Thailand.

A picture of LG Objet Collection Pose in the showroom

More than just a collaboration, this transformative blend of technology and luxury is helping to transform perceptions of the customer experience within the premium automotive industry. This partnership embodies LG’s commitment to innovation and its ability to seamlessly integrate advanced technologies into diverse lifestyle settings, ultimately making life better for all consumers worldwide.

 

Contributed by LG Thailand

 

# # #

 

#2024
