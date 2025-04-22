Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Honored With Toyota’s “Excellent Value Improvement Award” for the First Time

Recognition 22/04/2025

Company’s Outstanding Efforts in Delivery and Collaborative Cost Reduction
Recognized by the World’s Largest Car Manufacturer

LG executives, including Brad Oh, President of LG Vehicle Solution USA (fourth from left), are pictured with Toyota executives alongside the 2024 Toyota 'Excellent Value Improvement Award'

SEOUL, April 22, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG), a mobility sector technology leader, has been awarded the 2024 Excellent Value Improvement Award by Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) — a first for the company. The award was presented at TMNA’s Annual Supplier Business Meeting in the U.S. This award recognizes LG’s contributions to component quality and technological innovation in Toyota’s largest market, North America.

 

To determine the award winners, TMNA evaluates supplier performance based on key criteria such as technology and development, supplier diversity, value improvement, Value Analysis achievement, quality, launch and value chain promotion. LG was highly commended for its outstanding delivery and proactive support of cost innovation initiatives. The company’s commitment to on-time, high-quality supply chain management has ensured seamless operations for Toyota, while its collaborative approach to cost optimization prioritizes continuous improvement over simple price reductions. LG also excelled in Manufacturing Improvement, demonstrating resilience and operational excellence in the challenging post-pandemic landscape.

 

LG has been a trusted partner of Toyota since supplying Navi-box components for its vehicles in 2011. This partnership expanded in 2019 to include advanced telematics solutions for TMNA. The LG Vehicle Solution Company leverages its expertise in 5G telematics technology to deliver advanced connectivity solutions tailored for the automotive industry. The company provides versatile telematics control units (TCUs) available in both standalone and integrated-antenna configurations. These TCUs feature cutting-edge capabilities, including 5G connectivity, Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication and robust cybersecurity measures. Such innovations enable automakers to offer seamless connectivity, efficiently supporting the growing demands of connected and autonomous driving. Through close collaboration with global automakers, LG continues to drive innovation and reinforce its leadership position in automotive telematics.

 

“LG’s commitment to collaboration and continuous improvement has been outstanding,” said Ryan Grimm, Group Vice President of TMNA R&D Purchasing Supplier Development. “We appreciate LG’s proactive approach to meeting our evolving needs and look forward to building on this strong foundation as we move forward together.”

 

“This highly esteemed award validates our efforts in advancing automotive technology and underscores our commitment to collaboration and building customer trust,” said Brad Oh, president of LG Vehicle Solution USA. “Our advanced telematics solutions prioritize vehicle connectivity and safety, helping Toyota realize its vision for the future of mobility through cutting-edge technologies and continued partnership.”

 

# # #

 

#2025
