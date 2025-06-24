LG Wins “Global Innovation Award” at 2025 Nissan Global Innovation & Quality Award

SEOUL, June 24, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG), a mobility sector technology leader, has been honored with the Global Innovation Award at the 2025 Nissan Global Innovation & Quality Award ceremony, held on May 29. This annual program celebrates suppliers who have made exceptional contributions to enhancing Nissan’s product competitiveness and brand value.

This prestigious award recognizes LG’s innovative contributions in In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) as Nissan’s strategic hardware and software partner. LG has played a pivotal role in developing a high-performance in-vehicle computing platform that integrally manages various digital functions within the vehicle. The company previously achieved stable and successful mass production of Nissan’s earlier IVI systems, starting in Europe in 2024 and expanding to other regions. This consistent track record has opened up new opportunities for future projects, including next-generation platforms.

Receiving its first-ever Global Innovation Award marks a significant milestone in LG’s long-standing partnership with Nissan. Building on this recognition, LG looks forward to deepening its collaboration by expanding into broader technological domains. These include next-generation digital cockpit systems that integrate advanced mobility innovation technology and diverse software solutions that enhance the in-vehicle experience.

“This award is a testament to LG’s technological leadership in the era of Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs),” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of the LG Vehicle Solution Company. “We will continue to provide new value in the future mobility market by deepening our partnership with automakers, as we shape the future of mobility together.”

As a global leader in vehicle component technologies, LG is actively responding to the evolving needs of the market and customers as the industry transitions towards SDVs and continues to drive sustained innovation across all major automotive component areas, encompassing both hardware and software, including IVI, telematics and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) – key enablers of electric and autonomous vehicles.

Building on these innovation efforts, LG is at the forefront of telematics innovation – a cornerstone of SDVs. Last year, LG achieved the No. 1 global market share in automotive telematics with 24.4 percent, based on its own analysis of Strategy Analytics data. The company’s telematics technology enables real-time, high-capacity data communication by seamlessly connecting in-vehicle networks to external 5G infrastructure. With these strengths in telematics and its broad software expertise, LG is further solidifying its role in shaping the future of connected and autonomous vehicles.

