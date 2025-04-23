Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Lauded for Latest Design Innovations at the 2025 Red Dot Design Award

Recognition 23/04/2025

Company Wins 35 Accolades, Including Special Recognition for
the Self-Driving AI Home Hub and LG SIGNATURE OLED T

LG Lauded for Latest Design Innovations at the 2025 Red Dot Design Award

SEOUL, April 23, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) has been honored with a total of 35 awards, including the prestigious Best of the Best accolade, at the 2025 Red Dot Design Award. This annual award celebrates design excellence across a diverse range of categories and is widely regarded as one of the world’s top three industrial design award programs.

 

Among the standout winners is the LG SIGNATURE OLED T, the world’s first wireless transparent TV, which earned the prestigious Best of the Best accolade. This groundbreaking TV allows users to switch between transparent and opaque modes at the touch of a button, opening up new possibilities for entertainment and living space design. With a 77-inch 4K OLED display, the LG SIGNATURE OLED T offers stunning picture quality, unique augmented reality-like visual experiences and the flexibility of wireless installation.

 

Another highlight is LG’s Self-Driving AI Home Hub (Project name: Q9), an LG FURON-enabled smart home AI agent designed for independent navigation. This innovative product, powered by LG’s Affectionate Intelligence, was recognized with a Red Dot Design Award and also selected as a winner in the Innovative Design metacategory. The Hub can understand users and interact with them naturally, enhancing various aspects of the smart home experience to enrich everyday life. The awards jury praised its friendly, pet-like design and its ability to display different “emotions” using digitally animated eyes.

 

In addition to these top honors, LG received 32 awards across a wide range of product categories, including refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, TVs, air conditioners, air purifiers, audio products, monitors and commercial robots.

 

LG’s impressive performance at the Red Dot Award follows its success at the iF Design Award 2025, where it won 36 awards. Products such as the LG QNED TV, LG StanbyME 2 and the LG SIGNATURE refrigerator with Smart InstaView™ are now dual winners, having been recognized at both the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Award in the same year.

 

“We will continue to push the boundaries of design innovation, leaning into our deep understanding of customers to deliver human-centered innovations in products, solutions and customer experiences,” said Chung Wook-jun, head of the Corporate Design Center at LG Electronics.

 

# # #

 

