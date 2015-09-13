LG Tops in Category in This Year’s S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index

SEOUL, Sep. 14, 2015 — S&P Dow Jones Indices and investment specialist RobecoSAM, which focuses exclusively on sustainability investing, today announced the results of the annual Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

LG was once again named the top company in the DJSI’s Consumer Durables & Apparel Industry Group, a coveted position shared with category leading companies such as Volkswagen, Unilever and only 21 other global brands. This is the second year in a row LG has led the category among the four consecutive years the company has been included in the DJSI World.

“LG is honored and humbled by this recognition by such respected names in the business world,” said Lee Choong-hak, executive vice president at LG Electronics. “RobecoSAM’s annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment helps us to assess our performance as a responsible organization against other very capable companies and it’s quite a feeling to know that we’re exceeding all expectations. This feedback is very constructive and it’s great to know that the hard work and effort of our employees made a difference.”

The DJSI is the first global index to track the leading sustainability-driven companies worldwide based on RobecoSAM’s analysis of financially material environmental, social, and governance factors. RobecoSAM’s annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) determines which companies receive a ranking in the world’s first global sustainability indices. In all, 3,400 of the largest companies from around the world were invited to participate in its annual corporate sustainability assessment. This year, RobecoSAM assessed 85 percent of the invited companies’ free float market capitalization for the DJSI review.

The components list for the DJSI will be published on the Sustainability Indices website on September 14.

