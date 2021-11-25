LG Wins AutoSens 2020 Vision Award for Collaboration with Mercedes-Benz

SEOUL, Nov. 25, 2021 — LG Electronics (LG) and Mercedes-Benz AG were named joint winners this week at the annual AutoSens Awards, a global celebration of autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Every year the AutoSens conference recognizes companies for innovations in six categories of which LG was nominated in two: 2020 Vision Award and Hardware Development of the Year. The 2020 Vision Award was bestowed to LG and Mercedes-Benz in recognition of their influence, sustainability, contribution to the industry and inspiration to future technologies. The Hardware Development of the Year award was given to LG for successfully commercializing its front multipurpose camera technology beyond the concept stage. LG and Mercedes-Benz have been collaborating on ADAS camera technology for the past seven years, seeing the fruits of their labor commercialized in the new 2021 C-Class sedan which launched last month.

First started in 2015, the AutoSens Awards celebrates the best innovations and innovators in ADAS and autonomous vehicle technology. Every year, representatives from automakers, suppliers, research labs and academia take part in AutoSens online communities, conferences and training modules, exhibition events and workshops to better understand the fast-growing autonomous vehicle industry, which could not exist without ADAS technology.

Dr. Park Young-kyung, a Vision AI expert at LG, and Dr. Benjamin Marx of Mercedes-Benz’ multi-purpose camera team accepted the award and delivered a speech where they described the rewarding experience of working together for many years to develop a camera solution that improved real-life safety and met the strict European NCAP safety requirements. The state-of-the-art technology developed by the two companies is capable of taking advantage of deep learning and multi radar sensors to deliver significantly more environmental data to the central processing unit for analysis. More data results in better analysis and greater safety.

“Demonstration value to our automotive customers is the ultimate reward for LG,” said Dr. Kim Jin-yong, president of the LG Vehicle component Solutions Company. “Being honored together with Mercedes-Benz is very meaningful to LG as we strive to contribute toward innovation in future mobility.”

