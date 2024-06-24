LG Celebrates Prolific Wins for Season 2 of Its Original Series “LG Presents: The Rivalries”

SEOUL, June 25, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) announced today that season two of its original docu-series, “LG Presents: The Rivalries” on LG Channels has received recognition from multiple international award programs, including the MUSE Creative Awards, the Webby Awards and the Telly Awards.

As an official partner of the NCAA®, “LG Presents: The Rivalries” series is available for free on the NCAA Championships Channel (Channel 100) via LG Channels on LG Smart TVs. Each episode highlights a different college sports rivalry as told through interviews, historical moments and the most recent game footage. The series was created and produced in partnership with Shoot To Kill NYC and HSAd USA.

“LG is focused on bringing unique content to its LG Smart TV owners and sharing more ‘Life’s Good’ moments with our consumers,” said Jeannie Lee, director of Corporate Marketing at LG Electronics USA. “In developing The Rivalries, we noticed that so much already existed to cover top-tier Division I college sports and men’s competitions. We wanted to leverage LG Channels to spotlight student-athletes competing in rivalries across emerging sports, bringing attention to all of the smaller but no less mighty rivalries that exist today in other college divisions. These awards are a testament to the impact of The Rivalries and the dedication of our partners who have shared LG’s vision and brought this series to life.”

MUSE Creative Awards: “LG Presents: The Rivalries” (Season 2) is recognized as a Gold Winner in the Branded Content – Sports category. The MUSE Creative Awards celebrates and honors excellence and innovation in creative design, advertising and digital media. Spanning a diverse range of categories, the MUSE Creative Awards recognizes the best achievements from advertising to digital media, as well as in marketing strategies and PR communications. Entrants from all corners of the world participate, showcasing creative advertising, design and campaigns that inspire and set new benchmarks in the industry.

Webby Awards: “LG Presents: The Rivalries” (Season 2) has been honored in the Video, Sports (Branded) category in the 28th Annual Webby Awards. Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. Established in 1996, the Webby Awards received 13,000 entries from over 70 countries worldwide this year.

Telly Awards: “LG Presents: The Rivalries” (Season 2) is a Gold Winner in the Non-scripted & Documentary – Branded Content category of the 2024 Telly Awards. Founded in 1979 to honor local, regional and cable television commercials, with non-broadcast video and television programming, the Telly Awards annually showcases the best work created within television and across video for all screens. Receiving over 12,000 entries globally from six continents, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world.

Learn more about LG’s NCAA partnership, “LG Presents: The Rivalries” docu-series, and the NCAA Channel exclusively on LG Smart TVs, by visiting LG.com/NCAA.

