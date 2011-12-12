We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG AIR CONDITIONER FIRST TO RECEIVE CARBON FREE CERTIFICATION
With a Reputation for Modest Energy Consumption, LG’s Multi V III is
Recognized by Carbonfund.org for its Credentials
SEOUL, Dec. 13, 2011 -– LG Electronics (LG) announced today that its Multi V III (ARUN072DT3) is the world’s first air conditioner to receive the Carbon Free Certification from Carbonfund.org, a North American authority on evaluating the impact individuals and businesses have on the environment.
Carbonfund.org grants the Carbon Free label based on emissions generated by a product throughout its entire lifecycle, spanning from manufacturing and shipment to usage and final disposal. The Multi V III’s Carbon Free recognition results largely from LG’s own lifecycle analysis (LCA) program which pursues reductions in the company’s overall carbon footprint.
The Multi V III was designed to be powerful. Underpinned by LG’s unique Inverter Technology, the Multi V III delivers a coefficient of performance (COP) level of 4.6, one of the highest COPs in the industry. In other words, the Multi V III emits less CO2 compared to any other air conditioner, helping to slow global warming.
“Consumers in North America have shown a very strong interest,” said Hwan-yong Noh, head of LG Electronics’ Air Conditioning & Energy Solution Company. “We are delighted to be able to offer a product that meets Carbonfund.org’s incredibly high standards. As a total HVAC and energy solution company, LG is committed to developing products that are technologically superior.”
The Multi V III will be available in North America from the end of this year. LG has already shown an upward growth in North America’s variable refrigerant flow (VRF) market from 4 percent in 2010 to 8.9 percent in 2011, an increase of 201 percent.
