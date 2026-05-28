LG Electronics Solidifies Air Care Leadership in Asia With Award-Winning Air Care Solutions

News Summary

LG Electronics is expanding its commercial air care business across Asia, securing B2B contracts to supply its air purifiers and dehumidifiers.

LG’s award-winning solutions include PuriCare™ air purifiers with advanced multi-stage filtration, and high-performance dehumidifiers.

LG air care solutions are deployed across diverse environments, from offices, educational institutions and hospitals to hotels, residential buildings and industrial facilities.

SEOUL, May 29, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) is reinforcing its leadership in Asia’s growing air care solutions market by securing major supply contracts with large-scale commercial clients. Trusted worldwide for their ability to help improve indoor air quality, LG’s advanced air care products form a key part of the company’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) portfolio, spanning both residential and commercial air care solutions.

Complete Air Purifier Lineup: From Cleaner Air to Optimized Circulation

The LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier lineup provides premium performance, convenience and peace of mind, offering a wide range of solutions designed for diverse room sizes and environments. The PuriCare 360° Hit Air Purifier delivers effective 360-degree air purification regardless of where in the room it is placed. Its built-in PM 1.0 sensor detection system monitors air quality, while its color-coded lighting indicator allows users to check current air conditions at a glance.1

Another member of the LG PuriCare family, the innovative PuriCare AeroTower cleverly combines an air purifier, fan and heater in a single, stylish unit. The application of a multi-stage True HEPA filter – tested to capture 99.97 percent of airborne particulates as small as 0.3 microns2 – helps deliver cleaner air throughout the room. It also features LG UVnano™ technology, which uses ultraviolet light to help prevent bacteria from forming on the fan blades.

The PuriCare AeroBooster is an effective solution for spaces requiring broader air circulation. The AeroBooster uses the Aero Series V Filter to draw in pollutants from all directions, helping to reduce the presence of dust and odors. Its Dual Airflow and Clean Booster features distribute purified air across a large area, supporting wider and more efficient circulation throughout the indoor environment.

Advanced Dehumidifier Lineup: Smarter Humidity Management

LG’s strengthened dehumidifier lineup features the PuriCare Inverter Smart Dehumidifier. This impressive humidity-control solution has a 26-liter capacity, making it suitable for use in spaces both large and small. It also utilizes R32 refrigerant, reflecting LG’s ongoing efforts to provide products that improve quality of life while reducing environmental impact.

Additionally, LG offers the highly energy-efficient PuriCare DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier. Built around the company’s proprietary Dual Inverter Compressor™, the product pairs quiet yet powerful dehumidification with a modest energy footprint, helping to rid indoor spaces of excess moisture and minimize electricity consumption.

Innovation That Matters: Globally Recognized Design Excellence

Boasting innovative design and technology, LG’s air care lineup continues to win recognition from prestigious international awards. The PuriCare AeroBooster is the recipient of a 2025 Red Dot Design Award, while the PuriCare DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier was an honoree at the 2025 iF Design Award, the 2024 Red Dot Design Award and the 2024 International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA). These accolades underscore LG’s continuing ability to create air care solutions uniting the best of form and function.

Market Leadership: Proven Success Across Diverse Environments

LG has further solidified its leadership in Asia’s air care solutions market by securing major commercial contracts. The company has supplied its air purifier and dehumidifier products for use in diverse environments, ranging from offices, educational institutions and hospitals to hotels, residential buildings and industrial facilities. LG supplied a major convenience store chain in Taiwan with LG PuriCare DUAL Inverter Dehumidifiers and LG PuriCare 360° Hit Air Purifiers for retail sale through its convenience store network. It has also supplied a total of 300 LG PuriCare DUAL Inverter Dehumidifiers to a leading global hotel chain located at Khao Lak, Phang Nga, Thailand this year.

According to Euromonitor International, the Asia Pacific air purifier market is projected to grow to around 10.61 million units in 2030, in terms of retail volume. Thailand is expected to reach approximately 1.63 million units by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate of 11 percent, from 2025 to 2030.

“Indoor air quality and humidity management are becoming increasingly important not only in homes but also in commercial and public spaces,” said Hong Soon-yeol, vice president and head of LG Electronics Air Care Business. “LG will continue to deliver air care solutions that help our B2C and B2B customers create healthier and more comfortable indoor environments.”

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1 The PuriCare 360° Hit Air Purifier automatically detects the indoor air condition and marks it on the indicator of the machine in four colors: red, orange, yellow or green. A red color denotes the worst air quality, and a green color denotes the best air quality.

2 Tested by SGS’s IBR Laboratories using the test method in compliance with IEST RP CC001.6 (2016) HEPA and ULPA Filters.