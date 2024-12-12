LG And University of Alaska Anchorage Open Heat Pump Labs for Cold-Climate HVAC Research

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Dec. 12, 2024 — The Consortium for Advanced Heat Pump Research, the groundbreaking partnership between LG and the University of Alaska Anchorage (UAA), has opened state-of-the-art, real-world-simulated labs to conduct comprehensive studies on cold-climate heat pump HVAC solutions.

LG and university researchers will conduct studies in two dedicated cold climate heat pump labs located in Anchorage and Fairbanks. These facilities are configured to replicate home environments, enabling a realistic and practical approach to heat pump research. The labs will utilize a variety of LG’s cutting-edge HVAC solutions, including both ducted and duct-free indoor and outdoor units, to assist in the research.

The work of the Consortium for Advanced Heat Pump Research exemplifies Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy’s focus on nurturing impactful technology initiatives built on strong public-private partnerships. “Together, researchers from the University of Alaska Anchorage and global innovator LG Electronics are advancing the state of the art in heat pump technology,” the governor said. “These advanced research labs show how new business and investment in Alaska can have a major impact on our nation and the world.”

“Heat pump technology is integral to HVAC-related decarbonization efforts, and the research conducted at these new labs will help to further drive progress,” said Chris Ahn, president of LG Eco Solutions USA. “This research into advancing progress in heat pump system technology supports the promotion of clean energy advances that are among the primary targets for IRA (Inflation Reduction Act) funding in most states, including those in colder climates.”

The Cold Climate Heat Pump Labs in Alaska will leverage LG’s cutting-edge heat pump technology to deliver region-specific comfort solutions designed to reduce dependence on fossil-fuel secondary heating sources. In fact, the Anchorage and Fairbanks labs are committed to further enhancing the capabilities of air-source heat pumps to be the primary source of heating in ambient temperatures as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit.

The LG Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump, which was just awarded the 2025 AHR Innovation Award in the Sustainable Solutions category, underscores the company’s ongoing research and development efforts for products under cold conditions.

“The research conducted between LG Electronics and UAA will provide ground-breaking insight into heat pump technology to create the best performing, most energy efficient solutions possible,” said University of Alaska Anchorage Chancellor Sean Parnell. “We’re proud to bring this cornerstone of our university to the HVAC market with LG.”

The between LG and UAA, launched a year ago, brings together LG experts, university researchers, local industry and government agencies to drive market transformation through research on heat pump technology and electrification. The new labs christened this week will showcase the breadth of LG’s HVAC product capabilities in heating and cooling, setting new benchmarks for energy efficiency.

The Alaska consortium is an integral component of LG’s extensive network of heat pump research partnerships across Korea, Europe and China. These collaborations collectively form the Global Consortium for Advanced Heat Pump Research, demonstrating LG’s dedication to broadening its research and development programs. LG’s strategic formation of the consortiums has resulted in a robust, global R&D infrastructure, and the wide-reaching approach equips LG with the capability to develop technologies that cater to the unique climatic and housing conditions regionally.

