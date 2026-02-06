LG Electronics Launches New Essential Series Air Conditioners for Indian Homes

News Summary

LG Electronics introduces the LG Essential Series air conditioners, made in India for Indian homes and conditions.

Equipped with a Smart Inverter Compressor and Variable Tonnage Technology for fast, efficient and quiet cooling.

Offers Convertible 6-in-1 modes, including energy-saving and high-performance options like VIRAAT mode.

Features Gold Fin+™ coating, 100 percent copper tubes, and Stabilizer Free operation for durability and reliability.

Embodies LG India’s “Made in India, Made for India” and “Har Ghar Appliances, Har Ghar Happiness” vision.

LG Essential Series air conditioners are fully compliant with India’s 2026 Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) Star Rating norms.

SEOUL, Feb. 6, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) today announced the launch of a new room air conditioner under its LG Essential Series. True to its “Made in India, Made for India” commitment, the new model is engineered to deliver stable and efficient performance across India’s wide range of climatic and power conditions.

The LG Essential Series air conditioner has been developed to address the practical challenges faced by Indian households, including extreme summer temperatures, high humidity and voltage fluctuations. It is designed to provide reliable cooling while supporting energy-efficient operation for everyday use.

Smart Inverter Technology for Efficient and Reliable Cooling

The new air conditioner is powered by LG’s Smart Inverter Compressor, which adjusts its operating speed based on cooling demand for fast cooling, improved energy efficiency and quiet operation. Combined with Variable Tonnage Technology, the system delivers rapid cooling when first switched on and then reduces compressor speed once the target temperature is reached, helping maintain consistent indoor comfort.

The inverter compressor is backed by a 10-year warranty, reinforcing LG’s focus on long-term reliability.

Flexible Cooling for Different Usage Needs

The air conditioner also features LG’s Convertible 6-in-1 solution,1 allowing users to select from six operating modes based on cooling and energy requirements. Diet mode is designed to reduce power consumption for everyday use,2 while Active Energy Control offers four power management modes to choose from.

For high-temperature conditions, VIRAAT mode increases cooling capacity by up to 109 percent3 and operates at temperatures as low as 18 degrees Celsius,4 providing intensive cooling when needed. Smart Care mode further enhances comfort by automatically adjusting temperature and airflow based on usage patterns and indoor environmental conditions.

Built for Indian Conditions

For long-term reliability in India’s varied climate, the air conditioner features LG’s Gold Fin+ anti-corrosion technology with a double coating, which helps minimize key component from rust and environmental damage.5 It also uses 100 percent copper tubes to improve corrosion resilience.

The air conditioner is designed for reliable operation in areas with unstable power supply. Its Stabilizer Free design allows it to function without an external voltage stabilizer, and it supports a wide operating voltage range from 140V to 295V.6

“Our Essential Series air conditioner reflects a deep understanding of India’s climate and the everyday needs of Indian households,” said James Lee, president of the LG ES Company. “Guided by our ‘Har Ghar Appliances, Har Ghar Happiness’ slogan, we are determined to spread the Life’s Good message to every Indian home in the new year and beyond. We will continue to enhance our product portfolio based on local insights to deliver an even better consumer experience.”

# # #

1 In certain Convertible 6-in-1 modes, the maximum power consumption is limited to 40-80 percent, which may result in reduced cooling performance. For more powerful cooling, normal cooling mode or VIRAAT mode is recommended.

2 It saves up to 78 percent compared to rated power consumption in Diet mode.

3 Maximum cooling capacity may vary depending on test condition or by model.

4 Product performance may vary depending on test condition or by model.

5 The technology has been tested for 5,000 hours of salt spray testing, with TÜV verification confirming less than 0.05 percent corrosion area after testing.

6 Test was performed by applying high and low volage condition, and it may vary depending on test condition.