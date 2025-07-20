LG Expands Availability of Next-Gen Air-Cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller With R32 Refrigerant

SEOUL, July 21, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) is expanding the global availability of its latest air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller, a next-generation heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) solution that supports the worldwide shift toward low-Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerants and sustainable technologies. The new model adopts R32 refrigerant, which has a GWP approximately 70 percent lower than R410A.

Designed as an inverter-driven heat pump system, the chiller delivers both chilled and hot water, making it suitable for mid-sized commercial buildings requiring reliable thermal management throughout the year.

High Energy Efficiency

The new Inverter Scroll Chiller provides exceptional energy efficiency under a variety of operating conditions. Powered by LG’s All-Inverter compressor, which operates across a wide frequency range (30Hz to 120Hz), it offers high performance and reduced energy consumption even under partial load.

LG’s proprietary HiPOR™ (High Pressure Oil Return) system enhances compressor efficiency by returning oil directly into the compression chamber, significantly reducing energy loss. As a result, the unit achieves an Integrated Part Load Value (IPLV) of up to 5.9.1 Select models also feature heat exchangers optimized for a broad water outlet temperature range, from -10 degrees Celsius to 60 degrees Celsius, offering flexibility for diverse applications.

High Reliability for Year-Round Operation

The chiller is built to support dependable performance across various seasons and climates. With twin All-Inverter compressors and vapor injection technology, the system maintains stable heating capacity even in extreme cold, modulating down to 20 percent load. In high ambient conditions, a refrigerant-cooled heat sink helps maintain operation at up to 52 degrees Celsius, offering a potential advantage over conventional air-cooled systems.

To support uninterrupted operation under demanding conditions, the system includes features such as compressor backup, intelligent control logic and sequential defrost. It also supports hot water output up to 60 degrees Celsius, helping suppress Legionella bacteria growth and contributing to hygienic operation in facilities such as spas, hotels and hospitals. For added durability in coastal or humid regions, the heat exchanger is treated with LG’s corrosion-resistant Black Fin coating.

Comprehensive and Resilient Control System

The chiller supports adaptable control options based on project size:

Small installations can use an intuitive 5-inch Human Machine Interface (HMI) touch panel for on-site control, with remote installation supported up to 500 meters.

Mid-sized projects benefit from LG’s ACP and AC Smart controllers, which support up to 10 units with features such as scheduling, input/output linkage and error tracking.

Larger applications are supported by the LG Building Energy Control (BECON) CPM platform, which can coordinate up to 30 chillers and manage auxiliary devices like pumps, valves and sensors to improve overall system efficiency.

An integrated energy-saving algorithm helps reduce power consumption by up to 10 percent,2 while an auto-recovery feature restores previous settings after a power outage to help minimize downtime. Features such as compressor backup and sequential defrost contribute to continuous operation during maintenance. The chiller also operates at a low noise level of 68dB, with a Silent Operation mode available for quieter performance during off-peak hours.

Following initial launches in North America, Europe and South Korea, LG is continuing to expand the availability of the Inverter Scroll Chiller globally in 2025. One notable installation at Garden Grove Elementary School in Winter Haven, Florida, replaced an aging 60-ton unit with three LG Inverter Scroll Chillers. The school has since seen an 18 percent reduction in energy consumption along with quieter operation – an important factor in its residential setting.

“LG’s latest Inverter Scroll Chiller is designed to deliver high energy efficiency and flexible system management, allowing customers to meet real-world HVAC demands with confidence,” said James Lee, president of the LG ES Company. “We remain committed to providing high-performance, reliable solutions that offer long-term value while contributing to a more energy-efficient and sustainable future.”

1 Test results based on ANSI/AHRI Standard 551/591. Actual performance may vary depending on operating conditions.

2 Test results based on internal test conditions and actual performance may vary depending on operating conditions.