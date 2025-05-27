LG Expands Global HVAC Training Network to Nurture Locally Tailored Expertise

SEOUL, May 27, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) is strengthening the competitiveness of its heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) business by expanding its global training infrastructure. Through its growing network of LG HVAC Academies, the company is establishing new facilities and upgrading existing ones in key markets including Thailand, China, Indonesia and France – each offering specialized training programs designed to meet the specific needs of local professionals and industries.

In January 2025, LG officially opened a new LG HVAC Academy in Bangkok, Thailand. Relocated from the Thonburi Service Center to the Sathon business district, the upgraded facility is certified by Thailand’s Department of Skill Development and can train up to 1,700 HVAC professionals annually. Its comprehensive curriculum covers a range of areas including heating and cooling system design, installation, maintenance, troubleshooting and safety control. Graduates who pass final assessments receive nationally recognized technical certifications.

In March, LG launched its second HVAC Academy in China, adding a new facility in Shenzhen to complement the existing Tianjin location, which reopened in 2023. Situated in one of China’s key innovation and industrial hubs, the Shenzhen academy features lecture halls, a product showroom and a Smart Home zone. The site will play a pivotal role in promoting LG’s strategic HVAC offerings and deepening customer engagement in the Chinese market.

Also in March, LG reopened its newly relocated and expanded HVAC Academy in Jakarta, Indonesia. Now located in the southern part of the city, the two-floor facility includes lecture and practice rooms on the first floor, and a product showroom on the second floor showcasing HVAC solutions for residential, commercial and hospitality applications. The third floor houses Hi-M Solutek, LG’s training partner specializing in maintenance education. This practical, hands-on environment helps local dealers and partners enhance their technical capabilities and service excellence.

In Europe, LG commenced operations at its new HVAC Academy in Lyon, France, in mid-May 2025. As LG’s second training center in France – following the first academy in Paris – the Lyon facility offers hands-on training zones and a dedicated product showroom. An adjacent LG office will collaborate closely with the academy to support the company’s regional business development.

LG’s HVAC Academies are vital hubs for technical training and business support, playing a key role in the company’s global B2B strategy. By the end of 2025, LG aims to operate 70 academies worldwide, collectively training approximately 37,000 HVAC professionals each year.

“Our global education infrastructure is designed to foster mutual growth, supporting local talent to be their best while strengthening LG’s leadership in the global HVAC market,” said James Lee, president of the LG ES Company.

# # #