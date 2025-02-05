Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Introduces PuriCare AeroHit, a Compact Home Solution for Cleaner Air

Eco Solution 06/02/2025

Perfect for Any Living Environment, Company’s Latest Air Purifier Presents
a Chic, Compact Design and Superb Air Purification Performance

A photo of the LG PuriCare AeroHit set up in a living room besides set up in a living room beside a woman sitting on a sofa

SEOUL, Feb. 6, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) is introducing the LG PuriCare™ AeroHit, an advanced air care solution designed to seamlessly integrate into any living space while delivering superb indoor air quality. Boasting advanced purification capabilities, convenient features and a modern, minimalist aesthetic, the AeroHit brings both comfort and style at home.

 

The LG PuriCare AeroHit delivers fresher, safer air at home with its Aero Series H Filter – a multi-layer “360-degress” filtration system that effectively reduces dust particles, odors, viruses and allergens while also absorbing various airborne pollutants. In addition, its Particulate Matter (PM) 1.0 sensor* detects ultrafine dust as small as 0.01 micrometers, enabling real-time air quality monitoring. The AeroHit automatically adjusts its purification performance to maintain optimal indoor conditions.

 

Setting itself apart from conventional air purifiers, the AeroHit features an ultra-slim, space-saving design that would fit effortlessly into even the smallest rooms. Its muted matte finish complements a variety of interior styles, while the integrated LED display provides intuitive control and air-quality updates. Along with the standard model, LG is launching the PuriCare AeroHit Pet, designed specifically for pet-friendly households.

 

“The AeroHit combines outstanding air purification performance with a stylish, space-saving design, embodying our commitment to innovative air care solutions for a better life at home,” said Hong Sun-yeul, head of LG’s Air Care Business Division. “LG will continue to address the needs of customers by developing products that foster healthier and more comfortable living environments.”

 

# # #

 

The PM 1.0 sensor provides real-time air quality updates that can be monitored on the display or via the mobile app.

