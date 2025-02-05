We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Introduces PuriCare AeroHit, a Compact Home Solution for Cleaner Air
Perfect for Any Living Environment, Company’s Latest Air Purifier Presents
a Chic, Compact Design and Superb Air Purification Performance
SEOUL, Feb. 6, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) is introducing the LG PuriCare™ AeroHit, an advanced air care solution designed to seamlessly integrate into any living space while delivering superb indoor air quality. Boasting advanced purification capabilities, convenient features and a modern, minimalist aesthetic, the AeroHit brings both comfort and style at home.
The LG PuriCare AeroHit delivers fresher, safer air at home with its Aero Series H Filter – a multi-layer “360-degress” filtration system that effectively reduces dust particles, odors, viruses and allergens while also absorbing various airborne pollutants. In addition, its Particulate Matter (PM) 1.0 sensor* detects ultrafine dust as small as 0.01 micrometers, enabling real-time air quality monitoring. The AeroHit automatically adjusts its purification performance to maintain optimal indoor conditions.
Setting itself apart from conventional air purifiers, the AeroHit features an ultra-slim, space-saving design that would fit effortlessly into even the smallest rooms. Its muted matte finish complements a variety of interior styles, while the integrated LED display provides intuitive control and air-quality updates. Along with the standard model, LG is launching the PuriCare AeroHit Pet, designed specifically for pet-friendly households.
“The AeroHit combines outstanding air purification performance with a stylish, space-saving design, embodying our commitment to innovative air care solutions for a better life at home,” said Hong Sun-yeul, head of LG’s Air Care Business Division. “LG will continue to address the needs of customers by developing products that foster healthier and more comfortable living environments.”
# # #
* The PM 1.0 sensor provides real-time air quality updates that can be monitored on the display or via the mobile app.